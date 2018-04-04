search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Five sadhus get status of minister of state in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 4, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 7:53 am IST
The Congress dubbed the decision as an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in society.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhopal: In a strange decision, Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday accorded five ‘sadhus’ the status of minister of state.

In a notification issued here, the government said five sadhus--‘Computer Baba’, Yogendra Mahant, Narmadanand, Hariharnand, and Bhabyu Maharaj--have been accorded status of minister of state to create awareness among the people on environmental protection along Narmada . The Congress dubbed the decision as an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in society.

 

Tags: madhya pradesh government, sadhus
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

The Prime Minister's visit for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) coincides with the arrival of spring in England and members of the ILUK will bring out the vibrant colours of the season for Modi's benefit with a 'Flash Mob' at 10 Downing Street. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: People can raise their own cat using augmented reality with new app

You can take it to the park, teach new tricks, feed it and dress it up (Photo: YouTube)
 

WhatsApp rolls out new updates for iOS users: Everthing we know so far

The update is available for smartphones running iOS 7.0 and later.
 

Twin navigation satellites launched in China

The satellites, coded 30th and 31st in the BDS, entered the orbit more than three hours after the launch. (Photo: ANI)
 

Instagram abandons Apple Watch

Instagram’s Apple Watch app was one of the social apps that made its debut in the early times of watchOS.
 

Intel Core i9 processor comes to mobile

The latest 8th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Editors Guild slams I&B ministry's fake news order, thanks PM for stepping in

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi directed that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India. (Photo: PTI)

Offered to quit politics, Modi urged me to fight: Babul Supriyo on Asansol clashes

The BJP leader was stopped by the police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area last week. A scuffle had ensued between BJP supporters and the police when he tried to enter Asansol, his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI)

Cauvery dispute: TN Police detains Dhinakaran as he tries to gherao Trichy airport

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was demanding that the Central government form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) forthwith, without further delay as per the Supreme Court order. (Photo: PTI)

Army jawan dead, 4 others injured as Pak shells mortars along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The cross-border shelling by Pakistan troops started in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning and continued for over two hours, resulting in injuries to five soldiers including an officer, an Army officer said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Punjab wax museum is new joke on Twitter, here's why

52 statues were unveiled at the Ludhiana museum and shared some pictures on social media. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham