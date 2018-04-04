Five sadhus get status of minister of state in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a strange decision, Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday accorded five ‘sadhus’ the status of minister of state.

In a notification issued here, the government said five sadhus--‘Computer Baba’, Yogendra Mahant, Narmadanand, Hariharnand, and Bhabyu Maharaj--have been accorded status of minister of state to create awareness among the people on environmental protection along Narmada . The Congress dubbed the decision as an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in society.