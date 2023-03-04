  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2023 Bill Gates praises I ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bill Gates praises India's progress in different sectors

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 4, 2023, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2023, 4:47 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has commended the progress India is making in fields like health, development and climate and said the country is showing what is possible when investment is made in innovation.

He also praised India for its "amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation" and said they saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world.

Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his trip to India.

Modi tweeted on Saturday, "Delighted to meet Bill Gates and have extensive discussions on key issues. His humility and passion to create a better as well as more sustainable planet are clearly visible."

Gates said in a write-up, "At a time when the world has so many challenges, it's inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India."

Although he didn't travel much over the past three years because of the pandemic, Gates said he has been in touch with Modi, especially about developing Covid vaccines and investing in India's health systems.

Besides producing new lifesaving tools, India also excels at delivering them -- its public health system has delivered more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines -- Gates said, adding that it created an open-source platform in Co-WIN, which allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and delivered digital certifications for those who were vaccinated.

"Prime Minister Modi believes that Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree," he said.

He noted that India transferred emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic.

"This was only possible because India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking. It's a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment," he said.

Praising the Gati Shakti programme, Gates said it is a great example of how digital technology can help governments work better. It digitally connects 16 ministries, including rail and roads, so they can integrate their plans for infrastructure projects and accelerate the work of Indian scientists and engineers, he noted.

Gates said he discussed with Modi India's G20 presidency this year and added that it's an excellent opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in the country can benefit the world, and to help other countries adopt them.

Supporting these efforts -- especially spreading its digital ID and payments systems to other places -- is a high priority for the foundation, he said.

Gates said, "My conversation with the Prime Minister left me more optimistic than ever about the progress that India is making in health, development, and climate. The country is showing what's possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world."

He also endorsed the government's push for millets and said they are indeed a super food, as put by Modi. They are also water-efficient and heat tolerant, he said.

"I even got to taste millet khichdi, a type of porridge, at a 'Godh Bharai' ceremony -- similar to a baby shower -- for two women hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development," he said.

His conversation with the prime minister also touched on the issue of climate change.

"We've been working together on climate for years -- India is a key partner in Mission Innovation, the program launched in 2015 to accelerate work on clean energy technologies. I'm looking forward to getting together with the MI partners during the COP28 Summit this December to accelerate the development of new sources of affordable, reliable clean energy," he said.

Gates also lauded India's efforts to eliminate deadly and debilitating diseases like tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasis and lymphatic filariasis.

"He (PM Modi) told me about a fascinating movement taking shape in India: Communities are 'adopting' TB patients to make sure they get the nutrition and care they need. India has used a similar approach with HIV, and it's been shown to produce lasting results," Gates said.

...
Tags: bill gates, covid-19 pandemic, narendra modi, bill & melinda gates foundation


Latest From Nation

BJP Andhra Pradesh state president Somu Veerraju (Twitter)

BJP welcomes investment funds from GI Summit

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20 IndiaHarsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20 India. (Photo: Twitter)

Need to bridge digital divide to ensure access to online transactions: India

Upon receiving a complaint, the police said that the thieves had entered the zoo by cutting the fence.(DC File Image)

Thieves steal sandalwood trees from bear safari in zoo

Telangana is trying to match up by implementing smart upgrades to resolve corridor constraints, especially in densely-populated cities. (AFP Photo)

Higher power transmission loss in north hitting south: South power committee chair



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mysuru-Bengaluru highway toll collection after inauguration by PM

A view of Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275. (Photo By Arrangement)

PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects, in Shivamogga, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi excise policy case: CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after 8-hr grilling

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 dominated by Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine (ANI)

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet 'one of the largest gatherings' under India's Presidency

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->