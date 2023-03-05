Adilabad: Mobilising public for party programmes turns nightmarish

Adilabad: Soaring summer temperatures are creating a problem for political leaders as they are finding it increasingly difficult to mobilise the public for party programs and yatras as most people are reluctant to brave the summer heat. Even ensuring that those who do turn up will wait till the event’s completion has also become a tough task for the organisers.

It is observed that the public, especially women, brought to the meetings are leaving the venue midway through.

In view of high temperatures in the afternoon, many leaders are organising events in the evening. They are focusing on mobilizing the public from nearby areas as it is difficult to bring in people from far-off places.

Meanwhile, leaders from Congress party are finding it easy to mobilise the public because as part of their padayatra, they are conducting street corner meetings in the district or mandal headquarters. Being in the vicinity, locals are turning up in good numbers.

Public leaving in the middle is an embarrassment for the leaders organizing the event as the events are also an occasion to show their strength.

Programmes held in the erstwhile Adilabad over the last two days had a good presence of people in the beginning but it began dwindling by the hour and by late in the evening the turnout was hugely discouraging for the organisers as the audience is missing out on the speeches of the chief guest. .

A senior Congress leader from Adilabad said that some people asked that they be provided AC cars to come to the event and a good meal.