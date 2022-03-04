Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2022 Three more IAF C-17 ...
Three more IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 630 Indians reach Hindan airbase

ANI
Published Mar 4, 2022, 11:40 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 11:40 am IST
Union Minister VK Singh said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India
Students from Ukraine being brought back to India. (Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)
New Delhi: Three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.

The Indian Air Force tweeted, "#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary."

 

Union Minister VK Singh on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland.

According to MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, over 9,000 citizens have been brought back to India from Ukraine.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


