Telangana RTC pushes for ticket fare hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 4, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 7:21 am IST
The TSRTC had increased its ticket prices in 2020, and before that in 2016
 Autorickshaw driver and owner unions on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Telangana Road Transport Authority commissionerate demanding that more three-wheelers be allowed to operate in the GHMC jurisdiction. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad: Amid speculation that fuel prices would be increased because of rising cost of crude oil, the state-owned public transporter TS Road Transport Corporation is lobbying for permission to increase ticket fares.

RTC has cumulative losses of about `2,000 crore, and is sliding further into the red every day. The corporation had sought permission from the government for a fare hike six months ago but has not got a reply.

 

The TSRTC had increased its ticket prices in 2020, and before that in 2016.
The RTC runs about 10,000 buses, and every small increase in the diesel price costs it heavily.

Venketeshwarlu Veerla, executive director. RTC-Greater Hyderabad, said, “Within the city limits, there are 3,100 buses.” The RTC covers 8.5 lakh route kilometres and consumes 1.4 lakh litres of diesel a day. Every Rs 1 increase in the diesel price will cost the RTC Rs 5 crore in the city alone, V.C. Sajjanar, Managing Director, TSRTC, said, “We have sent a recommendation to the government to increase the ticket prices, considering the abnormal increase in the cost of fuel and spare parts. That proposal is pending for the past few months”

 

He said if the fuel prices are increased further it would lay a greater burden on the corporation and therefore there was a need to hike the fare.

Auto unions for Rs 40 min. fare

Autorickshaw driver and owner unions on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Telangana Road Transport Authority commissionerate demanding that more three-wheelers be allowed to operate in the GHMC jurisdiction.

The unions’ joint action committee (JAC) also demanded that the minimum fare be doubled to Rs 40.

They wanted that around 1.4 lakh vehicles be allowed from the present one lakh that operate in the corporation limits.

 

Later, JAC members submitted a representation to RTA officials seeking implementation of their demands.

