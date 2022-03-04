Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2022 Polavaram displaced ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polavaram displaced families pin hopes on CM, central minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Relief and rehabilitation packages offered to displaced people have not yet been completely implemented
Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inspects the Polavaram project works at Polavaram in West Godavari. (DC File Image)
 Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy inspects the Polavaram project works at Polavaram in West Godavari. (DC File Image)

KAKINADA: Polavaram Irrigation Project displaced families are pinning considerable hopes on a tour of relief and rehabilitation colonies in East and West Godavari districts by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and union water resources minister Gajendra Shekawat on Friday.

The two will visit Indukuru R&R Colony in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district, apart from Taduvayi and Polavaram in West Godavari district.

 

An aspect providing a boost to displaced families is observation of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India that there is no MoU between central and state governments on construction of Polavaram, which has been declared as “National Project’’ by central government.

Relief and rehabilitation (R&R) packages offered to displaced people have not yet been completely implemented. In fact, many of the victims have not received any compensation from the governments. As per norms, government must also compensate all girls who have completed 18 years of age on the date notification for acquiring lands has been issued. Officials have refused compensation to them saying the girls are married.

 

This has led to a problem. At the time of performing their marriage, parents promised to pay grooms money that they receive as compensation in the name of girls. But the government has not paid any compensation. There is pressure on parents to pay the pending amount. Seeing this, those who have not yet performed marriages of their daughters have refrained from doing so, says Girijana Sangham leader Satyam.

According to a victim of Angaluru village, even boys who have crossed 18 years of age have not received any compensation from the government so far.

 

Incidentally, Jagan Mohan Reddy had during 2019 assembly elections promised to give ₹ 10 lakh in compensation additionally to victims and ₹ 5 lakh in case their lands had been acquired before 2009. Project displaced families say these two promises have not been fulfilled so far. They have requested officials to provide them an opportunity to the CM and central minister to express their woes and submit representations.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh and Odisha governments had approached Supreme Court over Polavaram project, pointing out that AP government must construct eight protective barriers in Odisha and four in Chhattisgarh to prevent flooding by the project in their areas. These have not been completed so far. The central government has not taken any steps yet to sort out these issues.

 

“Unless the two neighbouring state governments do not withdraw their cases in Supreme Court, Polavaram project cannot be completed till its original height of 45 contour. If the state government completes the project only up to 41.15 contour, the project will be of no use, said Adivasi Maha Sabha legal advisor Inapurapu Suryanarayana.

 

...
Tags: polavaram project, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, relief and rehabilitation, polavaram irrigation project, polavaram displaced families (pdf)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Autorickshaw driver and owner unions on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Telangana Road Transport Authority commissionerate demanding that more three-wheelers be allowed to operate in the GHMC jurisdiction. (Representational Image/ DC File)

RTC pushes for ticket fare hike

Three projects for Indian Air were accorded ‘Approval In-Principle (AIP)’ by Collegiate Committee of MoD including communication equipment with Indian security protocols (routers, switches, encryptors, VoIP phones and their software) and Airborne Electro Optical pod with Ground Based System. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Centre to fund four Indian defence projects

The two had already submitted proposals to the state electricity regulatory commission (TSERC) seeking a tariff hike of 50 paise per unit for domestic consumption and Rs 1 per unit for non-domestic sectors for 2022-23. (Representational Image/DC File)

Discoms set to hike power tariff from April 1

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh state legislative assembly elections in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

55% cast votes in sixth phase of UP elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks AG to help in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine-Romania border

Supreme Court (PTI)

Have not received any reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine: MEA

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian students, during his visit to Slovakia to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, in Košice, Slovakia. (Photo: PTI)

Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

: Indian students, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

India may complete evacuation of Indians under OpGanga by March 8

Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->