Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2022 PM pushes for talks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM pushes for talks at Quad on Ukraine crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 12:56 am IST
US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida participated in the summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the post-budget DPIIT webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PIB/PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the post-budget DPIIT webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PIB/PTI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday discussed the implications of the Ukraine crisis with Quad group of countries — the United States, Japan and Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised “the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

 

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida participated in the virtual summit.

The meeting reviewed the progress of Quad initiatives since the summit in September 2021 with the leaders agreeing of accelerating cooperation with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year. 

Prime Minister Modi reiterated importance of adhering to UN Charter, international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leaders also discussed developments in Asean, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands. The leaders agreed to stay in touch to work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming leaders summit in Japan.

 

In a joint statement that was released later, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected. They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism.

Meanwhile, Russia offered to send 130 buses to evacuate stranded Indian students and other foreigners from war-torn Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy cities to its Belgorod Region, a top Russian military general said on Thursday. The remarks by Russian National Defence Control Center head Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed evacuation of Indians from conflict areas.

 

...
Tags: quad alliance, prime minister narendra mod
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Autorickshaw driver and owner unions on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Telangana Road Transport Authority commissionerate demanding that more three-wheelers be allowed to operate in the GHMC jurisdiction. (Representational Image/ DC File)

RTC pushes for ticket fare hike

Three projects for Indian Air were accorded ‘Approval In-Principle (AIP)’ by Collegiate Committee of MoD including communication equipment with Indian security protocols (routers, switches, encryptors, VoIP phones and their software) and Airborne Electro Optical pod with Ground Based System. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Centre to fund four Indian defence projects

The two had already submitted proposals to the state electricity regulatory commission (TSERC) seeking a tariff hike of 50 paise per unit for domestic consumption and Rs 1 per unit for non-domestic sectors for 2022-23. (Representational Image/DC File)

Discoms set to hike power tariff from April 1

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh state legislative assembly elections in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

55% cast votes in sixth phase of UP elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

: Indian students, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi speaks to Prez Putin; discusses safe evacuation of Indians from war zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

India may complete evacuation of Indians under OpGanga by March 8

Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest. (PTI file photo)

SC asks AG to help in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine-Romania border

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre's assistance to Andhra Pradesh, four other states hit by natural disasters

People wade through a flooded street in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->