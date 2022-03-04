Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2022 Indian student repor ...
Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: V K Singh

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:43 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 9:43 am IST
Recently on March 1, a young Indian medical student, Naveen SG of Karnataka, was killed in shelling
AISA activists display banners seeking immediate return of all Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, during a protest against the Russia-Ukraine war, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 AISA activists display banners seeking immediate return of all Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, during a protest against the Russia-Ukraine war, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An Indian student has reportedly been shot at and injured in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Friday.

Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

 

"Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot at. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting," the minister told media persons.

Recently on March 1, a young Indian medical student, Naveen SG of Karnataka, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.

Singh said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

 

Packages of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit in cold storage. (Photo: AP)

India reports 6,396 fresh Covid infections, active cases remain less than one lakh

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Revanth wants probe into realty permission

Autorickshaw driver and owner unions on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Telangana Road Transport Authority commissionerate demanding that more three-wheelers be allowed to operate in the GHMC jurisdiction. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Telangana RTC pushes for ticket fare hike

Three projects for Indian Air were accorded ‘Approval In-Principle (AIP)’ by Collegiate Committee of MoD including communication equipment with Indian security protocols (routers, switches, encryptors, VoIP phones and their software) and Airborne Electro Optical pod with Ground Based System. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Centre to fund four Indian defence projects



