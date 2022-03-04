Discoms set to hike power tariff from April 1

The two had already submitted proposals to the state electricity regulatory commission (TSERC) seeking a tariff hike of 50 paise per unit for domestic consumption and Rs 1 per unit for non-domestic sectors for 2022-23. (Representational Image/DC File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state power distribution companies (Discoms) are all set to hike power tariff from April 1.

The northern power distribution company (NPDCL) and the southern power distribution company (SPDCL) together do the supply to all 33 districts.

The two had already submitted proposals to the state electricity regulatory commission (TSERC) seeking a tariff hike of 50 paise per unit for domestic consumption and Rs 1 per unit for non-domestic sectors for 2022-23. Public hearings were conducted in undivided Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahbub-nagar and Hyderabad at which individuals and organisations raised objections over the proposed hike. Around 454 petitions were filed against a hike.

Consumer representatives said the hike was done unscientifically. Congress leaders staged protests against the decision of the two Discoms and urged ERC to withdraw the hike in power tariff.

Explaining that there was no hike in power tariff for the last five years, Discoms stressed on the need for a tariff hike. They also stated that losses to the Discoms were increasing. It is estimated that a hike in power tariff would fetch Rs 6,831 crore for the Discoms. True-up charges of Rs 4,000 crore will also be collected.

Regularising the additional load, the Discoms planned to make Rs 2,000 crore.

On the other hand, the revenue of Discoms will be increased by regularising the additional load charges, having new connections, preventing power thefts and minimising the distribution losses.

Additional load will be calculated by evaluating the home appliances in the household. Usually, a customer will get an electricity connection for 1 or 2 kilowatts. Based on their home appliances, the load will be increased and the charges could be raised.

Revised load charges including GST and security deposit will be a burden on the customers. Discoms officials had told union leaders the employees should be ready to go and inspect the houses to assess the power load. It is the responsibility of both customer and Discoms to revise the load charges. Under these circumstances, Discoms are expecting to net Rs 12,000 crore and minimise the losses. For the last seven years, Discoms have been incurring losses.

About 25.78 lakh consumers are benefited from the free and uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector. Similarly, free power supply will be provided to SC and ST domestic consumers up to 101 units per month. Salons run by the members of Nayi Brahmin (barbers) community and laundries run by Rajaka (washermen) community would get 250 units free per month.