Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2022 Blast kills 14 in Bi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Blast kills 14 in Bihar's Bhagalpur, unregulated firecracker business blamed

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
DGP S K Singhal has blamed unregulated illegal firecracker business as being responsible for the explosion that took place
A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, on March 4, 2022. (PTI)
 A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, on March 4, 2022. (PTI)

Patna/Bhagalpur: Fourteen people were killed and another 10 seriously injured in a major blast that rocked a crowded locality in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, pulling down a number of structures, the state police chief said on Friday.

The magnitude of the destruction in the incident caused Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sit up and take note.

 

The director-general of police S K Singhal has blamed unregulated illegal firecracker business as being responsible for the explosion that took place in Kajwalichak locality falling under Tatarpur police station area.

The prime minister posted on his Twitter handle that he spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over phone, expressed anguish over the loss of lives, prayed for speedy recovery of those who were injured and took stock of the relief work being carried out at the site by the administration.

A statement from the chief minister's office said Kumar summoned chief secretary Amir Subhani and director general of police S K Singhal to get a detailed feedback and gave instructions for proper treatment of the injured and suitable action after a thorough investigation.

 

Later, Singhal addressed a press conference in Patna and said that the explosion had taken place half an hour before midnight on Thursday and after the debris was cleared after a nearly 10-hour-long effort.

The DGP also said that ten others who survived the blast and were pulled out from under the rubble. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhagalpur.

He said searches conducted by the dog squad and forensic team has led to the recovery of a large quantity of material used in the manufacture of firecrackers, though it was found that none of the households in the area had a license.

 

It is the responsibility of the police station concerned to keep a check on such illegal and dangerous activities," Singhal said.

Accordingly, Tatarpur station house officer Sudhanshu Kumar has been held prima facie guilty of laxity and placed under suspension, said the DGP.

He said the blast had taken place inside the house of Leelavati Devi, a widow who lived there with other family members and was said to be involved in the manufacture of firecrackers. All five occupants of the house, three of whom were women, have died.

The remaining deaths are of people living in adjoining buildings. These include Dhirendra Mandal, a neighbour of Leelavati Devi, who is said to have been involved in unlicensed firecracker business," he said.

 

Mandal had lost a brother in a similar blast that took place in 2002, a few days before Deepawali, which claimed altogether four lives, Singhal added.

...
Tags: firecracker blast
Location: India, Bihar, Bhagalpur


Latest From Nation

The Telugu Desam will skip the AP Assembly’s Budget Session that starts on March 7, Monday. (DC file photo)

TD to skip assembly budget session

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been replacing conventional fans in all its guesthouses and offices with super-efficient BLDC fans. (DC photo)

TTD goes eco-friendly, replacing conventional fans to BLDC fans

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday inspected the working of ‘Kavach’ – Indian Railways’ indigenous train protection system — between Gullaguda and Chitgidda railway stations in Vikarabad district on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Railway minister inspects train protection system

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand who fell in action at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, during his visit to the state. (Photo: Twitter)

CM hands over Rs 10 lakh to kin of two Galwan martyrs in Ranchi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: V K Singh

AISA activists display banners seeking immediate return of all Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, during a protest against the Russia-Ukraine war, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

PM pushes for talks at Quad on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the post-budget DPIIT webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 6,396 fresh Covid infections, active cases remain less than one lakh

Packages of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit in cold storage. (Photo: AP)

Three more IAF C-17 aircraft carrying 630 Indians reach Hindan airbase

Students from Ukraine being brought back to India. (Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

PM Modi chairs meeting to review evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine

PM Modi at the meeting with senior officials. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->