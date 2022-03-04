Jobs & Education 04 Mar 2022 AP revises Intermedi ...
AP revises Intermediate Exam schedule avoiding clash with JEE Mains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Intermediate exams will be held after completion of JEE Mains from April 22 to May 12
The AP government has rescheduled Intermediate exams in order to avoid a clash of the dates with JEE Main exams. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The AP government has rescheduled Intermediate exams in order to avoid a clash of the dates with JEE Main exams. (Representational Photo:PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has rescheduled Intermediate exams in order to avoid a clash of the dates with JEE Main exams.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh announced a new schedule. He said Intermediate exams will be held after completion of JEE Mains from April 22 to May 12. Students, worried over the clash of exams, had urged the government to reconsider the exam schedule.

 

Minister Suresh conducted a meeting with officials of the education department regarding the clash of Inter exams with JEE Mains and revised the schedule.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, he said JEE Mains is scheduled from April 16 to 21 and Intermediate exams from April 8 to 28, which resulted in a clash between the two exams. These exams will now start only after the completion of JEE Mains  -- from April 22 to May 12.

The Board of Intermediate Education secretary Seshagiribabu said nearly 10 lakh students are appearing for Intermediate first and second-year exams in AP. Theory exams will be held in 1400 centers and practical exams in 975 centers.

 

REVISED first year Intermediate exams schedule from 9 am to 12 noon:

22 April: Second language paper-1.
25 April: English paper-1.
27 April:  Mathematics paper-1 A, Botany paper-1 and Civics paper-1.
29 April: Mathematics paper-1 B, Zoology paper-1 and History paper-1.
2 May : Physics paper-1 and Economics paper-1.
6 May: Chemistry paper-1, Commerce paper-1, Sociology paper-1 and fine arts/music paper-1.
9 May: Public administration paper-1, Logic paper-1, Bridge course mathematics paper-1 (for BPC students).
11 May: Modern language paper-1 and Geography paper-1.

 

REVISED second-year Intermediate exams schedule from 9 am to 12 noon:

23 April: Second language paper-2.
26 April: English paper-2.
28 April:  Mathematics paper-2 A, Botany paper-2 and Civics paper-2.
30 April: Mathematics paper-2 B, Zoology paper-2 and History paper-2.
5 May: Physics paper-2 and Economics paper-2.
7 May: Chemistry paper-2, Commerce paper-2, Sociology paper-2 and fine arts/music paper-2.
10 May: Public administration paper-2, Logic paper-2, Bridge course mathematics paper-2 (for BPC students).
12 May: Modern language paper-2 and Geography paper-2.

 

* The Ethics and Human Values Examination is proposed to be conducted on 7 March from 10 am to 1 pm. The Environmental Education Examination will be held on March 9 from 10 to 1 pm and practical examinations will be conducted from 11to 31 March from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day including Sundays.

