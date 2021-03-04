Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2021 Taj Mahal vacated af ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Taj Mahal vacated after hoax bomb call

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
The hoax call has been traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, another officer said
 "Nothing suspicious has been found and the checks are almost done," a senior CISF officer said in Delhi. (AFP File Photo)

New Delhi/Agra: The Taj Mahal complex in Agra was vacated on Thursday morning following a hoax bomb call, officials said.

They said an unidentified person called the 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9 am and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the monument that is conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and protected by armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

 

The Uttar Pradesh police immediately informed the CISF personnel, who asked the visitors to vacate the premises of the iconic 17th-century monument and launched anti-sabotage checks around 9:15 am.

"Nothing suspicious has been found and the checks are almost done," a senior CISF officer said in Delhi.

The hoax call has been traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, another officer said.

