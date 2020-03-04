Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 We are concerned, bu ...
We are concerned, but no need to panic: Kejriwal on Covid 19

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2020, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 4:21 pm IST
Delhi CM to skip Holi celebrations
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media over coronavirus outbreak on wednesday, March 4 (ANI photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said efforts are on to check and screen 88 people who came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus.

A taskforce headed by him has been formed to tackle the situation emerging from the coronavirus infection and there is no need to panic, he said at a press conference. The taskforce will comprise all concerned stakeholders.

 

“We are concerned about situation but no need to panic,”

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

A coronavirus testing lab will be set up at the Lady Hardinge Hospital and also at the LNJP Hospital if necessary, Kejriwal said.

There is no shortage of masks, the chief minister added.

Municipal corporations in Delhi are contacting and screening tourists from four countries where most cases of the infection have come to light. The screening is being done at hotels and guesthouses in the city, he said.

Isolation wards in 19 government and six private hospitals are being readied in case of need, Kejriwal stated.

...
