Speaker refuses discussion on riots

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 2:05 am IST
In Lok Sabha, another shoving match ensued like Monday between the treasury and opposition members over the Delhi riots.
Speaker Om Birla (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: Adamant with their demand for an immediate discussion on the Delhi riots, the opposition parties on Tuesday said while the “entire world” has expressed concern over the riots, Parliament is yet to discuss it and a delay to discuss it would make it appear as a“non-issue and a non-event.”

While in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that any discussion on the subject would take place only after Holi next week, leading to vociferous protests from Opposition, in Rajya Sabha, deputy chairman Dr Harivansh said that Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will consult with both the opposition and treasury benches to decide the day the issue would be discussed.

 

However, the opposition parties in the Upper House insisted that when both the treasury and opposition benches are on the same ground that the subject should be discussed, no other business other than a discussion on the Delhi riots should take place on Wednesday. In Lok Sabha, another shoving match ensued like Monday between the treasury and opposition members over the Delhi riots.

Hardly any business transacted in both Houses as opposition members kept demanding discussion on the subject
and the Houses witnessed multiple adjournments. The government however, moved the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to strengthen cooperative banks, in the Lok Sabha amidst the din.

“If we discuss this subject next week then after 10-12 days, it will be a non-issue, no event... the entire world has expressed concern over it..it is still not that late..we should express our condolences with those who died in the riots.... whether we are sitting this side (opposition benches) or that side (treasury benches), we should not run away from our responsibilities,” said leader of opposition in the Upper House, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Tags: om birla, delhi riots, opposition parties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


