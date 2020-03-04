Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 SN Shrivastava: We a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SN Shrivastava: We are on top of the situation

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Delhi Commissioner says everything is under control in North East Delhi
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava leaves after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House, in New Delhi on wednesday, March 4, 2020 (PTI photo)
 Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava leaves after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House, in New Delhi on wednesday, March 4, 2020 (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday said everything was under control in northeast Delhi, where communal violence broke out last week in which at least 42 people died.

He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in Parliament and the meeting lasted for an hour.

 

“Everything is under control and we are on top of the situation”

S N Shrivastava, Delhi Police Commissioner

Shrivastava was given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik.

...
Tags: delhi police, union home minister amit shah, delhi violence, delhi burning, anti-caa protest, pro-caa resolution, delhi police commissioner sn srivastav, s n shrivastava
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Delhi violence rocks Parliament

Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media over coronavirus outbreak on wednesday, March 4 (ANI photo)

We are concerned, but no need to panic: Kejriwal on Covid 19

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (PTI file photo)

BJP MLAs offered 100 crores to topple Kamal Nath govt in MP?

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant inside a plane for New York as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. PTI photo

India to screen all international passengers for coronavirus

Representational image (ANI photo)

Go easy on Holi, Amit Shah to Indians after Coronavirus outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We are concerned, but no need to panic: Kejriwal on Covid 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media over coronavirus outbreak on wednesday, March 4 (ANI photo)

India to screen all international passengers for coronavirus

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant inside a plane for New York as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. PTI photo

Delhi High Court backs Kejriwal on riot compensation

Delhi high court (ANI photo)

Panic grips Mindspace Hyderabad after an employee tests positive for Coronavirus

A panic-stricken employee rushes back home at Raheja Minspace in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in India:14 Italian tourists, 1 Indian test positive at ITBP

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China, at the ITBPs quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi. A group of 112 people which includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were evacuated from China’s Wuhan on Feb. 27, 2020. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham