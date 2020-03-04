Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 PM Narendra Modi rev ...
PM Narendra Modi reveals Twitter mystery

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 2:03 am IST
New Delhi: After sending the social media users into a tizzy and igniting speculations that he was “thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube” the coming Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ended the speculation by saying that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire, on March 8 which is celebrated as the Women’s Day.

“This Women’s Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions....Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

 

On Monday, the Prime Minister had tweeted, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

His tweet drew reaction from various people, also including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

Speculations were rife that the Prime Minister’s tweet could be because of the menace of fake news or that India might launch China-type indigenous social media platforms. In about an hour, the tweet was retweeted over 26,000 times.

Modi is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million  on Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office has 32 million followers.

Reacting to the development, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge.” (sic)

