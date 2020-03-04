Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 Panic grips Mindspac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Panic grips Mindspace Hyderabad after an employee tests positive for Coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Mar 4, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
The mail also asked its employees from Mindspace to not visit its other office in Western Aqua, probably as a precautionary measure
A panic-stricken employee rushes back home at Raheja Minspace in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
 A panic-stricken employee rushes back home at Raheja Minspace in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Panic spread across Mindspace’s many buildings on Wednesday morning when a company in Building 20 announced that one of its employees had tested positive for Coronavirus.

DSM, a company with an office on the ninth floor in the building, sent out a mail to all its employees, announcing this news and asking them to leave the office and work from home. A screenshot of this mail went viral on Twitter and was shared widely on WhatsApp as well.

 

Within an hour, employees of all companies in the building had learnt of the development. An employee of Yash Technologies, which shares the ninth floor with the aforementioned company and has another office on the sixth floor said, “As soon as the news broke, we were asked to leave the office and go home immediately. While I work on the sixth floor, many of my colleagues and friends work on the ninth. They are scared of what this news means to them.”

An employee from Cognizant, which has an office in the same building, at around 1 PM, said, “So far, we have received no information from the company officially. All of us are requesting our managers to let us go home. There is a lot of anxiety in the air. When we came in the morning, the security guards and some employees were wearing masks. This sight does not help.”

Soon enough, the fear spread across other buildings as well. Employees of Building 12C were also afraid, since they are located in exactly opposite Building 20. The Yash Technologies employee said, “We visit that building often. After our lunch, we go there since it has an open area where we can walk. I am sure that building will also have to be evacuated and fumigated.”

NCR, another company with an office in 12C nearby 12B, also asked its employees to go home. The mail also asked its employees from Mindspace to not visit its other office in Western Aqua, probably as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, even outside Mindspace, IT employees remained anxious. One employee from Hexagon, just a kilometre away from Mindspace, said one of his colleagues had received a mail that an employee’s spouse was exhibiting symptoms of Coronavirus infection. “Members of that team have been asked to go home. We are awaiting instructions for the rest of us soon,” he said.

...
Tags: raheja mindspace, coronavirus in india, telangana coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Do not spread misinformation about coronavirus

Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media over coronavirus outbreak on wednesday, March 4 (ANI photo)

We are concerned, but no need to panic: Kejriwal on Covid 19

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (PTI file photo)

BJP MLAs offered 100 crores to topple Kamal Nath govt in MP?

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant inside a plane for New York as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. PTI photo

India to screen all international passengers for coronavirus

Representational image (ANI photo)

Go easy on Holi, Amit Shah to Indians after Coronavirus outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We are concerned, but no need to panic: Kejriwal on Covid 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media over coronavirus outbreak on wednesday, March 4 (ANI photo)

India to screen all international passengers for coronavirus

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant inside a plane for New York as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. PTI photo

Delhi High Court backs Kejriwal on riot compensation

Delhi high court (ANI photo)

SN Shrivastava: We are on top of the situation

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava leaves after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House, in New Delhi on wednesday, March 4, 2020 (PTI photo)

Coronavirus in India:14 Italian tourists, 1 Indian test positive at ITBP

Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China, at the ITBPs quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi. A group of 112 people which includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were evacuated from China’s Wuhan on Feb. 27, 2020. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham