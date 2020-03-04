Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 MEA irked as UNHRC f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MEA irked as UNHRC files plea on CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Mar 4, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Geneva-based UN-OHCHR strongly opposing CAA has ‘filed an intervention application’ in Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court of India
 The Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: In a serious development, highlighting the growing international pressure on India over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Geneva-based United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-OHCHR) has “filed an Intervention Application in the Supreme Court of India in respect to the 2019 CAA,”  seeking to “assist the Court, in examining the compatibility of the CAA with India’s Constitution, in light of India’s obligations under the  international human rights law.” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, in her intervention “amicus curiae (Friend of the Court) brief” filed the plea and has been voicing “great concern” over the CAA.

New Delhi reacted swiftly, saying the CAA is an internal matter” of India and that “no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty.” Terming the CAA as “constitutionally valid,” the Indian government expressed confidence that its “sound and legally sustainable position (on the CAA) would be vindicated by the Supreme Court.” New Delhi also linked the need for the CAA to the “tragedy arising from the Partition of (undivided) India” in 1947.

 

Nevertheless, the developments have sent shock waves through New Delhi and is being viewed as serious because it is now the UN directly that is seeking to wade through the Indian judicial process to challenge the CAA. It is understood that the SC will now determine the locus standi of the UN-OHCHR in the cases challenging the CAA.

In its 12-page intervention application, the UN-OHCHR welcomed as commendable the “stated purpose of the CAA” to protect “some persons from persecution on religious grounds,” but raised the issue of exclusion of various sects of persecuted Muslims.

The apex court is currently hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amended citizenship law and had on December 18 sought the response of the Centre.

...
Tags: un-ohchr, citizenship amendment act, the supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam: BJP’s delimitation move upsets Congress

However, the process got inordinately delayed with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party questioning the veracity of the National Register of Citizens.

Assam starts exercise to issue NRC ‘rejection slips’ to over 19 lakh

Speaker Om Birla (Photo: File | ANI)

Speaker refuses discussion on riots

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

PM Narendra Modi reveals Twitter mystery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid-19 fears: 2 Noida schools shut

Teachers and students of Shriram Millennium school leave the campus as the school closed for two days after a students parent-tested positive with novel coronavirus, in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh CMO unofficially bans Amaravati from datelines

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

NPR with 2010 format acceptable: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Majority has rejected politics of hate: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Islamic scholar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Moulana Syed Arshad Madani addresses a conference, ‘Save Democracy’, at an event in the city on Tuesday. Telangana Praja Samiti president Prof. M. Kodandaram, Jamiat TS president Mufti Gayasuddin Rahmani, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, general secretary Mahmood Zubair Qasmi were present. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Telangana High Court wrath at GHMC’s lies

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham