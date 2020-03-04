India raps Iran’s envoy for comments on riots

New Delhi: India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with Iran over the comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday night on Twitter.

The Iranian Foreign Minister had termed the recent Delhi riots as a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and “senseless thuggery.”

Pointing out that the remarks were “unwarranted” and “not expected from a country like Iran,” India conveyed that the Iranian Foreign Minister’s “selective and tendentious characterisation of recent events in Delhi are not acceptable.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni was summoned and a strong protest was lodged against the unwarranted remarks made by the Iranian Minister.

It was conveyed that his selective and tendentious characterisation of recent events in Delhi are not acceptable.

We do not expect such comments from a country like Iran."

But despite New Delhi’s ire, observers point out that India needs Iran especially for the strategic sea-land access to Afghanistan and central Asia through the Iranian port of Chabahar. The Iranian reaction follows last week’s riots in north-east Delhi.

The Iranian Minister had tweeted, “Iran condemns the wave of organised violence againstIndian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

MEA had just recently slammed certain international bodies for their “irresponsible” comments on the Delhi riots but the reaction of Iran has caused considerable concern to MEA and taken it by surprise. Foreign policy observers feel the Iranian comments could be an expression of resentment and anger by Tehran against the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India.