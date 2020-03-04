Delhi High Court backs Kejriwal on riot compensation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said there was “nothing wrong” with the AAP government's decision to announce compensation for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain a PIL which had challenged the compensation announced by the Delhi government, saying “it is a policy decision” and “we will not interfere in it”.

The petitioner, BJP leader and former MLA Nand Kishore Garg, contended that victims of the riots be identified before payment of compensation to ensure those who “perpetrated” the violence do not get the relief.

The bench disagreed with the contention, saying if the petitioner's suggestion was accepted, then the scheme “would become totally unworkable”.

“This is not a compensation given on fault basis. The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it.” Delhi High Court