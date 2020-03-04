Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 Coronavirus in India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus in India:14 Italian tourists, 1 Indian test positive at ITBP

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 4, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
While 45 others have tested negative, two samples from Hyderabad have been sent to Pune for retesting
Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China, at the ITBPs quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi. A group of 112 people which includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were evacuated from China’s Wuhan on Feb. 27, 2020. PTI photo
 Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city of China, at the ITBPs quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi. A group of 112 people which includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were evacuated from China’s Wuhan on Feb. 27, 2020. PTI photo

Even as the number of deaths around the globe by caused by the deadly coronavirus crossed 3,000, 15 members including 14 Italian tourists and one Indian have tested positive for Covid-19.

45 people have tested negative so far while health authorities have sent two samples from Hyderabad for retesting at the Pune lab.

 

Meanwhile, six people, including three children, whose samples were taken in Noida for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, officials said on Wednesday.

The six have, however, been kept self-quarantined at their home for the next 14 days and if symptoms for COVID-19 develop, they would be retested, the officials said.

Among those whose samples were taken on Tuesday were a couple and their 12-year-old son, and a woman and her two children, aged 12 and five, according to Noida health departmentsources.

These six had come in contact with a Delhi-based man who has tested positive for the coronavirus during a party thrown by him.

“On the Coronavirus issue, samples taken from six contacts in Noida have tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for next 14 days and if symptoms develop, can be retested again,” District Magistrate B N Singh said in a statement.

He added that the government and the administration were monitoring the situation, stressing there was no need to panic.

“Administration has not given any school closure order,” Singh said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, itbp, coronavirus delhi, delhi coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


