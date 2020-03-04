Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 Asaduddin Owaisi ask ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi asks why Lok Sabha isn’t allowed to discuss Delhi riots

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Mar 4, 2020, 1:49 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 1:49 am IST
I volunteered to be part of any delegation that meets the affected people: Asaduddin Owaisi.
Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday criticised the Union government for opposing a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the deadly Delhi violence as it would disrupt the peace.

Mr Owaisi said this after he attended a meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament earlier in the day. The Speaker wanted to have a dialogue with representatives of all parties for the smooth functioning of the House as, on the first day of the second phase of the Budget session, Opposition members had stormed the well of the house.

 

In a series of tweets, Mr Owaisi said that the government was arguing that a parliamentary debate on the Delhi violence, in which over 45 people have been killed, would disrupt the peace. He argued that Parliament had discussed the Gujarat 2002 riots and a parliamentary delegation was sent to the state following the riots. The government is now opposing discussion in the Lok Sabha about the Delhi carnage, he said..

He said, "Let the debate happen in compliance with the rules and procedures of the House and if someone violates them it must be expunged from the record. But parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking. I volunteered to be part of any delegation that meets the affected people."

Mr Owaisi also said that appointing a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha cannot be delayed any further as it burdens the office of the Speaker. The Deputy Speaker must be appointed at the earliest.

Mr Owaisi said in his tweet, “The electronic & social media is already reporting on what’s happening. Victims’ voices need a forum to vent their fears & concerns. The courts have been keeping these issues pending. Parliament cannot close its doors.”

Tags: delhi violence, asaduddin owaisi, budget session
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


