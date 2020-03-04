Nation Current Affairs 04 Mar 2020 Apollo Hospitals doc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Apollo Hospitals doctors told to self-isolate for 14 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Mar 4, 2020, 1:17 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2020, 1:17 am IST
They were taken to Gan-dhi Hospital for testing and asked to stay home.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.
 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.

Hyderabad: Twenty medical personnel of Apollo Hospitals in Secunderabad were asked to self-isolate for 14 days as they came in contact with the patient who tested positive for Covid-19. They include three senior doctors, para-medical staff like nurses, ward boys, administration personnel and also employees who cleaned the hospital floor when the patient was in hospital.

They were taken to Gan-dhi Hospital for testing and asked to stay home. The families of the three doctors are worried and called government officials on whether they should practice self-isolation. They are upset with the disruption to their schedule.
The term “quarantine” has a negative connotation, hence the term “self-isolation”.

 

“We have explained that it is important for family to stay home,” said a senior government official. “Some are calling to check on the rate of positivity of the infection transmitting. For that we have advised them to wait for the results. We do not want panic. It is only a precaution and it is in everyone’s interest to curb the spread of the disease.”

Spouses have to take leave, children are not to go to school, and families have been told to shun relatives and neighbours. “Pr-acticing isolation is important because no one knows to whom the virus has been passed,” said a doctor.

“It is for the safety of all. It took us time to make them understand they were in contact with the person who was in contact with the positive case. The cooperation of people will help contain the spread.”

District medical and health officials have been tasked with checking on them morning and evening via phone, and also pay surprise visits to ensure compliance.

“It is the medical version of Section 144,” quipped a senior doctor from Apollo Hospitals.

Medical manual of corona virus for quarantine:

1. Stay in small groups at home.

2. In a large family, the person who came in contact must self-isolate from the rest of the family.

3. Do not get stressed or anxious as that weakens the immune system and helps the virus attack the body.

4. Keep yourself calm by listening to music, read books, relax and sleep.

5. Eat balanced home-cooked food.

6. Use disinfectants for the surfaces at home.

7. In case of symptoms of cough, cold, fever or breathing problems, immediately rush to the notified government
hospital.

...
Tags: covid-19, apollo hospitals, para-medical staff
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam: BJP’s delimitation move upsets Congress

However, the process got inordinately delayed with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party questioning the veracity of the National Register of Citizens.

Assam starts exercise to issue NRC ‘rejection slips’ to over 19 lakh

Speaker Om Birla (Photo: File | ANI)

Speaker refuses discussion on riots

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

PM Narendra Modi reveals Twitter mystery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Namaste, not handshakes, advises Whatsapp

A popular “advisory” on WhatsApp called for not playing Holi next week. It had a hint of xenophobia

Bus might have carried coronavirus to Pune too

Doctors arrive at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday wearing masks. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

India bristles after UN rights chief moves Supreme Court over CAA

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. (AFP)

Man flees coronavirus isolation ward in Kerala

Sanitation staff clear hospital waste from an coronavirus isolation ward of a hospital in Kochi, Kerala. (file photo)

Kejriwal meets PM, makes a point on Delhi cops

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Parliament House to meet prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham