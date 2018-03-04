Warning: Gear up for deadly heatwaves in Hyderabad

According to the records of the National Disaster Management Authority, 12 deaths were reported in TS, and 10 in AP. In 2016, 324 deaths were reported in TS and 723 were reported in AP.

Hyderabad: The highest number of heatwave causalities in the country, in 2015, 2016, and 2017, were reported in the two Telugu states.

The highest temperatures were recorded in Hyderabad (46.1 degrees Celsius) and Khammam (48 degrees Celsius). A heatwave is a period of abnormally high atmospheric temperatures, which can lead to physiological stress and even death. The World Meteorological Organisation defines a heatwave as five or more consecutive days during which the daily maximum temperature exceeds the average maximum temperature by five degrees Celsius.

Y.K. Reddy, the director of the Indian Metrological Department — Telangana, says, “TS, AP, Odisha, and parts of Chhattisgarh fall within the ‘core heatwave zone’, which is the reason for the high number of deaths in these part. Though 60 percent of all Indian states witness heatwave conditions, the intensity is especially high in TS and AP.”

However, Mr Reddy says that the situation is slowly improving. “The number of deaths was very high in 2015 because of a lack of medical facilities, especially in remote areas, and people’s inability to identify the symptoms of a stroke. But the numbers have gradually reduced. This is due to increased awareness regarding heat strokes and summer dos and don’ts,” he says.

Hyderabad can expect a rise in temperature by 3-4 degrees above its normal, for two days towards March end. On Saturday, the TS government came out with a ‘heat wave action plan.’ TS Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi has directed district collectors to keep ready oral re-hydration solution, IV fluids and ice packs for treatment of sunstroke victims. Special measures have been taken to protect women,children, senior citizens and construction workers from sunstroke.

According to the Chief Secretary, 10,000 water tubs were built for animals and another 12,000 water tubs are said to have been constructed. “Since TS has distributed lakhs of sheeps under the sheep distribution programme, officials should take steps to construct 7,000 water tubs, specially for sheep in summer. Also a constant watch will be on preventing fire mishaps,” the Chief Secretary said.

The occurrence of a heatwave is influenced by several factors. “Temperatures are governed by changes in the climatic conditions. And climate change is caused by urbanisation, a reduction in green cover, carbon emissions.

, and other anthropogenic factors,” says Dr Sri Nagesh, a scientist at the National Geophysical Research Institute.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, global temperatures are continuously increasing. Record global temperatures, accompanied by exceptionally low sea ice levels, unabated rises in sea level, and increased ocean heat were witnessed in 2016.

Such extreme weather and climate conditions continued in 2017, and likely to be witnessed in 2018 as well. Heatwaves are projected to increase in number, intensity and duration over most land areas.

As we anticipate a summer that is hotter than usual, the concerned departments of the state government plan to hold a meeting to come up with a heatwave action plan. The plan will include strategies such as the provision of drinking water at public junctions, the distribution of packets of ORS, the improvement of medical facilities at urban government hospitals, and the organisation of awareness campaigns.