search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Secular parties should join hands, says VS Achuthanandan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Mr Achuthanandan said it was  in this context the results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland need to be viewed seriously.
VS Achuthanandan
 VS Achuthanandan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Tripura Assembly election results have proved the need for all secular and  democratic forces to join hands for the final battle against Sangh Parivar’s fascist politics, according to  veteran CPM leader V.S. Achuthanandan. In a statement issued here on Saturday,  he  indirectly ratified party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s  line for a broader platform to maximise the pooling of all anti-BJP votes.  “The Left is moving towards the final battle with the fascist forces. But the Left does not have the  strength to fight the battle alone and that is a reality,” he said.

“The Congress which ruled the country for decades after independence is weak. So is the case with other local and national bourgeoisie parties. Most of these parties have pursued neo-liberal policies.  Corruption and nepotism are their hallmarks. There should be no alliance or power- sharing with such parties since the CPM is fighting  corruption,” he said. However, if an alliance or tactical understanding is not reached with bourgeoisie and secular parties in time,   it will be difficult to defeat Sangh Parivar's fascist politics in the country, he added.

 

Mr Achuthanandan said it was  in this context the results of Tripura, Meghalaya and  Nagaland need to be viewed seriously. The challenges faced by the nation was  grave. The BJP government at the centre is implementing neo-liberal policies aggressively, pushing an aggressive communal agenda, indulging in killer politics, handing over economy to corporate and crony capitalists and  browbeating the judiciary.   “Through such polices they are expanding their strength across the country,”  he said. 

Tags: vs achuthanandan, tripura assembly election result, sangh parivar
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Indian Premier League: Dinesh Karthik named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Karthik, who has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) in the past, has been a part of the Indian ODI and T20 side over the last one year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city

“The goal is to develop these two research vehicles,” Khaled al-Awadhi, director of Automated Collection Systems at the RTA, said.
 

iPhone X-style notch on a budget: Meet Oukitel U18

The notch houses a 13MP selfie camera, which can also do 2D facial recognition duties as well.
 

7 weirdest food from around the world you must try

We list 7 of the weirdest food from around the world. (Photos: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10: Which one holds better resale value after 3 months?

Both these smartphones are positioned in a price category that sees users frequently upgrading to the new model within the course of a few months to a year.
 

Mum earns thousands selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

She even has a website where men can approach for the milk. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamal Haasan to attend MNM’s Women’s Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan

Politicians mislead Tamil Nadu woodcutters to Andhra Pradesh

Cong rushes top 2 leaders to Meghalaya as it heads for hung assembly

The Congress, seeking re-election in Meghalaya, a little over noon was leading the board ahead in 22 seats, nine short of the majority target of 31 in the 60-seat assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches Amma android app

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Karnataka CM has turned tech hub into garbage, crime city, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releasing ‘Lekka Kodi’ booklet against state government in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham