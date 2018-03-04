search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Police personnel posted at Jayalalithaa's memorial shoots self dead

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
The incident took place around 4:55 am in the morning, when the police personnel killed himself using his 303 bolt-action rifle.
The police personnel identified as Arul Raj, shot himself dead while he was on his guarding duty at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial. (Photo: ANI)
 The police personnel identified as Arul Raj, shot himself dead while he was on his guarding duty at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: An armed reserved police personnel, on Sunday committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself.

The police personnel identified as Arul Raj, shot himself dead while he was on his guarding duty at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial.

 

The incident took place around 4:55 am in the morning, when he killed himself using his 303 bolt-action rifle.

Reportedly, he was taken to the Royapettah government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the police is ascertaining the reason behind his suicide.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: j jayalalithaa, royapettah government hospital, suicide, police personnel kills self
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi could launch this 40-inch TV in India on March 7 for Rs 17,000

Ahead of that launch, a listing on the Mi.com/in website has revealed that the company might unveil a 43-inch Mi TV 4C in the country.
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S new teaser video reveals more

The new phablet will join the company of the Sony Xperia XZ2 phones, the US versions of the Galaxy S9 and the Asus Zenfone 5Z flagship.
 

Oscars 2018: Fun facts about this year's nominees

The Oscars take place this Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jordan skate park puts smile on faces of refugee children

This park has become a breath of fresh air for young refugees from Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Palestine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram soon to feature voice and video calling

Instagram has a subscriber base of 800 Million.
 

Pregnant woman fined for walking the wrong by Paris metro way sparks outrage

The Paris metro operator RATP stood by the penalty (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lotus will now bloom in K’taka, Kerala: Yogi Adityanath after BJP’s northeast win

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said northeastern states will get chance to enjoy fruits of development. (Photo: File)

BJP, ex-CM Rio, allies meet Guv to stake claim to form govt in Nagaland

Neiphiu Rio met BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was elected unopposed in the Nagaland Assembly election after his rival from the Naga People's Front withdrew his nomination. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of UP bypolls, Mayawati’s BSP to support Samajwadi Party

A formal announcement about the alliance for Uttar Pradesh bypolls is yet to be made. (Photo: File)

CPI(M)-Cong to tie up? Call for 'adjustment' grows louder after Tripura loss

According to CPI(M) sources, the Tripura results have given Yechury and the Bengal lobby a much-needed political ammo to push for bringing all secular democratic forces together, including the Congress, to take on the BJP. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chhattisgarh: 175 student fall ill after eating meal served in school on Holi

A total of 175 students of a government school in Surajpur district fell ill after they consumed food served in the school on Holi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham