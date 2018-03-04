NDPP to submit consent of 32 MLAs to form govt in Nagaland, says guv

Kohima: Neiphiu Rio has the majority and should form the government, Nagaland Governor P B Acharya said on Sunday after a meeting with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader, who claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.
Acharya said he has asked
A senior leader of the NDPP, an ally of the BJP, said
The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary-general Abu Metha said.