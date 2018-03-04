search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

NDPP to submit consent of 32 MLAs to form govt in Nagaland, says guv

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Rio, in his meeting with the Governor, staked claim to form the government in Nagaland saying he has the support of 32 MLAs.
The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said. (Photo: PTI)
 The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said. (Photo: PTI)

Kohima: Neiphiu Rio has the majority and should form the government, Nagaland Governor P B Acharya said on Sunday after a meeting with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader, who claimed he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

Acharya said he has asked Rio to submit signatures of all the 32 MLAs supporting him by Monday. 

 

A senior leader of the  NDPP, an ally of the BJP, said Rio, in his meeting with the Governor, staked claim to form the government in Nagaland saying he has the support of 32 MLAs.

Rio has the majority and should form the government, Acharya said after the meeting.

The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary-general Abu Metha said.

Rio met the governor along with NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, BJP state president Visasolie Lhoungu, the JD(U) MLA and the Independent legislator, he said. Rio is a three-time chief minister of the state.

Tags: neiphiu rio, nationalist democratic progressive party, bjp, nagaland polls
Location: India, Nagaland, Kohima




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi could launch this 40-inch TV in India on March 7 for Rs 17,000

Ahead of that launch, a listing on the Mi.com/in website has revealed that the company might unveil a 43-inch Mi TV 4C in the country.
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S new teaser video reveals more

The new phablet will join the company of the Sony Xperia XZ2 phones, the US versions of the Galaxy S9 and the Asus Zenfone 5Z flagship.
 

Oscars 2018: Fun facts about this year's nominees

The Oscars take place this Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jordan skate park puts smile on faces of refugee children

This park has become a breath of fresh air for young refugees from Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Palestine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram soon to feature voice and video calling

Instagram has a subscriber base of 800 Million.
 

Pregnant woman fined for walking the wrong by Paris metro way sparks outrage

The Paris metro operator RATP stood by the penalty (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra CM Naidu releases health bulletin, pitches for boosting healthcare

While speaking at the event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, 'Steps should be taken for 100 percent control of infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate.' (Photo: ANI)

BJP, Cong rush to 'kingmaker' UDP at same time for support in Meghalaya

Congress leads with 21 seats, while the BJP got just two. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karti flown back to Delhi after confronting Indrani at Mumbai jail

Karti Chidambaram is accused of facilitating, for a bribe, foreign investment approvals for television company INX Media, when his father was finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

Manik Sarkar quits as CM after BJP drubs CPI(M) in Tripura polls

Sarkar will continue as the chief minister until the new government is sworn in. (Photo: PTI/File)

Police personnel posted at Jayalalithaa's memorial shoots self dead

The police personnel identified as Arul Raj, shot himself dead while he was on his guarding duty at the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham