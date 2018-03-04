search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Consolidation of Bengali, tribal votes helped BJP in Tripura

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 4, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Nagaland also gave a fractured verdict with no party or pre-poll alliance having a majority.
Party leaders felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their victory in North-East Assembly election at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Party leaders felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their victory in North-East Assembly election at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Agartala/Shillong/Kohima: Riding the crest of a Modi wave, the BJP on Saturday demolished the communist citadel of Tripura, winning a two-third majority with ally IPFT and ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPM-led Left Front. 

Though the BJP secured a majority on its own in Tripura, winning 35 seats, Amit Shah said in the national capital that it will form government with ally Indigenous People’s front of Tripura (IPFT), which won eight seats. The CPM-led Left Front could manage just 16 seats. 

 

While the unprecedented consolidation of Bengali and tribal votes was seen as the reason behind the BJP alliance’s triumph, the CPM accused it of using “money and muscle power” to win the elections. 

“The BJP used money and muscle power and managed to bring together all anti-Left forces,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said. 

Though the ruling Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya, it failed to secure a majority, winning 21 seats. The party could not open its account in Tripura and Nagaland. 

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who was despatched to Shillong to explore ways of forming a Congress-led government, said the party had the support of MLAs necessary to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly. 

“Congress being the single largest party should be invited by the Governor to form its government. We will prove our majority any time the Governor asks,” he said in Shillong.

Nagaland also gave a fractured verdict with no party or pre-poll alliance having a majority. The BJP got an informal invitation from NPF leader and Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang to join the new government. 

The NPF, is the single largest party in the House with 27 seats. The BJP-NDPP combine has also won 27 seats and are leading in one each. 

The NPP of Conrad Sangma, a North-East Democratic alliance partner of the BJP, has won two seats, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) one. If the BJP-NDPP alliance wins the two seats where their candidates are leading, its tally would go up to 32, two more than the magic figure of 30. 

The BJP had parted ways with the NPF just ahead of the polls and joined hands with the newly launched NDPP of three-time former chief minister Neiphiu Rio, also an old Naga People’s Front hand. 

Tags: tripura, left front, amit shah
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Indian Premier League: Dinesh Karthik named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Karthik, who has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) in the past, has been a part of the Indian ODI and T20 side over the last one year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city

“The goal is to develop these two research vehicles,” Khaled al-Awadhi, director of Automated Collection Systems at the RTA, said.
 

iPhone X-style notch on a budget: Meet Oukitel U18

The notch houses a 13MP selfie camera, which can also do 2D facial recognition duties as well.
 

7 weirdest food from around the world you must try

We list 7 of the weirdest food from around the world. (Photos: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10: Which one holds better resale value after 3 months?

Both these smartphones are positioned in a price category that sees users frequently upgrading to the new model within the course of a few months to a year.
 

Mum earns thousands selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

She even has a website where men can approach for the milk. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tripura’s win is people’s answer to fear, lies, confusion spread against BJP: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took an apparent dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying some people grow in designation but shrink in stature. In contrast, he said, BJP chief Amit Shah rose by leading the party to victories in many states. (ANI | Twitter)

NPP to form govt in Meghalaya with help of others: Conrad Sangma

NPP president Conrad Sangma said that his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties. (Photo: ANI)

Forces proportionately retaliating to Pak actions along LoC: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that security forces are 'eliminating' the infiltrators at the LoC before they could sneak into the Indian side but added that it would be not right to say that no one manages to infiltrate. (Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi pauses his speech on Northeast victory in Delhi for Azaan

When the prayers stopped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi resumed his speech after chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', which was echoed by scores of BJP workers gathered at the party's headquarters. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

BJP wins Tripura, looks to form governments in Nagaland, Meghalaya

BJP supporters wave party flag to celebrate BJP's win, which brought down 25 years of CPI-M government rule, after Tripura Assembly election results were announced in Agartala on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham