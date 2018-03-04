search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Tripura victory, BJP ally demands separate state for indigenous communities

ANI
Published Mar 4, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
The IPFT further said that they wanted the core issues of the indigenous people to be addressed on priority.
Party President N C Debbarma said, 'The elections are a separate issue, our demand has for years been to create a separate state for tribal people of Tripura. We are hopeful that the Central Government will form a high-level monitoring committee to look into our demand.' (Photo: ANI)
 Party President N C Debbarma said, 'The elections are a separate issue, our demand has for years been to create a separate state for tribal people of Tripura. We are hopeful that the Central Government will form a high-level monitoring committee to look into our demand.' (Photo: ANI)

Agartala: A day after winning Tripura elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has put the demand for a separate state for the tribals back on the table.

Party president N C Debbarma said, "The elections are a separate issue, our demand has for years been to create a separate state for tribal people of Tripura. We are hopeful that the Central Government will form a high-level monitoring committee to look into our demand."

 

Debbarma further said that he wanted the core issues of the indigenous people to be addressed on priority.

"Development activities are a regular exercise, whichever political party may be in power, so the demand will continue", he added.

The BJP and its ally on Saturday scripted history by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.

Debbarma defeated the CPI(M)'s Ramendra Debbarma in Takarjal constituency.

The IPFT has been fighting for a separate state for tribals since its inception in the year 1997.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp, tripura polls 2018, cpi(m)
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi could launch this 40-inch TV in India on March 7 for Rs 17,000

Ahead of that launch, a listing on the Mi.com/in website has revealed that the company might unveil a 43-inch Mi TV 4C in the country.
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S new teaser video reveals more

The new phablet will join the company of the Sony Xperia XZ2 phones, the US versions of the Galaxy S9 and the Asus Zenfone 5Z flagship.
 

Oscars 2018: Fun facts about this year's nominees

The Oscars take place this Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jordan skate park puts smile on faces of refugee children

This park has become a breath of fresh air for young refugees from Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Palestine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram soon to feature voice and video calling

Instagram has a subscriber base of 800 Million.
 

Pregnant woman fined for walking the wrong by Paris metro way sparks outrage

The Paris metro operator RATP stood by the penalty (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Upper caste couple from MP pushes Dalit man into Holi bonfire

He said Rajput and his wife got angry after Ahirwar and others lit the bonfire to mark the occasion of Holi, which they feared would engulf their house. (Photo: File | Representational)

UP bypolls: BSP supremo Mayawati trashes alliance rumours with SP

'If the BSP and SP transfer votes to each other, that does not make for a political alliance. Therefore, the media should avoid such speculations,' Mayawati added. (Photo: PTI)

NDPP to submit consent of 32 MLAs to form govt in Nagaland, says guv

The NDPP and the BJP have won 18 and 12 seats respectively while the lone JD(U) MLA G Kaito Aye and Independent legislator Tongpang Ozukum were backing the alliance, NDPP secretary general Abu Metha said. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra CM Naidu releases health bulletin, pitches for boosting healthcare

While speaking at the event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, 'Steps should be taken for 100 percent control of infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate.' (Photo: ANI)

BJP, Cong rush to 'kingmaker' UDP at same time for support in Meghalaya

Congress leads with 21 seats, while the BJP got just two. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham