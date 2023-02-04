  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2023 PM Modi to inaugurat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week, launch E20 fuel in Karnataka

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2023, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 2:03 pm IST
Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru. (Photo: PTI)
 Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch E20, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and inaugurate the India Energy Week aimed at showcasing the country's "rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse" during his one-day visit to Karnataka on Monday.

He will also be involved in several other events, including Green Mobility Rally that he will flag off to create public awareness for green fuels and inauguration of an HAL helicopter factory in Tumakuru to boost the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme in the defence sector, a statement said .

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru.

Karnataka is headed for the assembly polls likely in April-May.

The prime minister will launch uniforms under the "Unbottled" initiative of Indian Oil and each uniform will support recycling of around 28 used PET (recyclable plastic) bottles. He will also unveil the twin-cooktop model of the PSU's indoor solar cooking system, a "revolutionary" cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, the statement said.

Guided by Modi's vision to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton, it said.

Each set of uniform will support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles and Indian Oil is taking this initiative further through "Unbottled", a brand for sustainable garments, launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester, the statement said.

Under this brand, the company targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other oil marketing companies, non-combat uniforms for the army, uniforms and dresses for institutions and sales to retail customers, it said.

Noting that the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 will be held in Bengaluru from February 6-8, the statement said it will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents.

It will see the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather for various discussions, with Modi also scheduled to participate in a a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs.

He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

The statement said the ethanol blending programme has been a key focus area of the government to achieve self-reliance in the field of energy.

Due to the sustained efforts of the government, ethanol production capacity has seen a six times increase since 2013-14 and ethanol blending and biofuels programmes have not only augmented India's energy security but also resulted in a host of other benefits, including reduction of 318 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange savings of around Rs 54,000 crore, it said.

As a result, there has been payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies during 2014 to 2022 and transfer of more than Rs 49,000 crore to farmers, it added.

The government aims to achieve a complete 20 per cent blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

The Green Mobility Rally will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.

...
Tags: narendra modi, e20, india energy week, aatmanirbhar bharat, green mobility rally


Latest From Nation

Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest outside the AAP office over ED chargesheet against top AAP leaders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM's resignation

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC Image)

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years. — PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka on Feb 6

Bill Gates — AFP

Bill Gates tries hand at making roti, draws PM Modi's praise



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo yatra

Priyanka Gandhi walked alongside the former Congress president amidst tight security arrangements before the yatra stopped for a break at Lethpora. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police

A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat (ANI)

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal

Priests and local people offer prayers near the holy stone Shaligram (a representation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu religion) after its arrival from Nepal, at Karsewak Puram in Ayodhya, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shaligrams are expected be used for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki for the Ayodhya's Ram temple. Found only on the river banks of Kali Gandaki River the Shaligrams reached Ayodhya on heavy-duty trucks from Nepal’s Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita. (Photo: PTI)

Female cheetah brought from Namibia falls ill, suffers from kidney problem

Cheeta at Kuna National Park. (Photo/ ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->