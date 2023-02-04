  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 04 Feb 2023 Delhi excise scam ca ...
Nation, Politics

Delhi excise scam case: BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM's resignation

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2023, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 3:11 pm IST
Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest outside the AAP office over ED chargesheet against top AAP leaders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
 Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest outside the AAP office over ED chargesheet against top AAP leaders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the AAP office here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the ED named him in a charge sheet in the excise scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Kejriwal in its charge sheet related to the liquor scam of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and he should resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP to the allegations.

The BJP will keep on exposing the "corruption" of the Kejriwal government which is weakening Delhi like a "termite", Sachdeva alleged during the protest.

"If he has any morality left in him, Kejriwal should resign now," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the BJP has been saying that the liquor scam was done under the protection of Kejriwal and it has now been proven by the ED charge sheet.

The ED has claimed in its supplementary charge sheet filed in the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy was used in the AAP's 2022 Goa assembly election campaign.

It has also claimed that a close aide of the Delhi chief minister arranged a video call through facetime (a video calling facility on iPhone) on his phone for one of the accused Sameer Mahandru.

In the call, Kejriwal told Mahandru that the aide is "his boy" and he should trust him and carry on with him, the ED has claimed.

Kejriwal has dismissed the ED charge sheet, alleging that cases filed by the agency are "fake" and are used to "topple" governments and buy MLAs at the behest of the Centre.

...
Tags: ‪bjp, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, virendra sachdeva
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC Image)

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years. — PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka on Feb 6

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week, launch E20 fuel in Karnataka

Bill Gates — AFP

Bill Gates tries hand at making roti, draws PM Modi's praise



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Smriti Irani slams Congress for disrupting proceedings in Parliament

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani. (DC Image)

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Nitish breaks silence over KCR-led rally, says intention is to unite opposition

“If any political party holds a meeting and invites others they attend it. It was his rally and he invited others, I don’t see this as a big issue, let them do it,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

National president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget

This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year. — PTI File Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->