CM to start 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' grievance programme

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon start an innovative ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme to listen to the grievances from the public and resolve them possibly on-the-spot.

He has advised officials to make the arrangements for launch of the programme and start monitoring the systems in all government departments including the CMO.

During a review meeting the CM held with the heads of various departments on the new programme at his camp office here on Friday, Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed the procedures to be followed in disposal of the grievances. “Officials must track every request till it is resolved,” he said.

The Chief Minister said all the applications on this should be tracked and monitored, besides conducting a weekly audit. Reports should be taken accordingly for the success of the programme.

The CM said the existing call centres should be linked in ways that should enable them to receive these applications and complaints in various government departments.

Officials should re-examine and restructure the existing methods for resolving grievances in various departments. Along with the CMO, there should be the Jaganannaku Chebudam project monitoring departments in every government department. Project-monitoring units should be established at district, mandal, municipality and corporation levels as well.

He said the 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' programme will be an improvisation of the existing Spandana programme.

He said there were chances of receiving the highest number of complaints from the revenue, Panchayat Raj, municipal, home, health and family welfare departments, as per the Spandana data, once the programme was launched.’

Focus should be laid by the heads of various departments for quick disposal of the complaints. Upgrade the skills of the staff through an orientation programme and formulate guidelines for setting up of the monitoring units to dispose of the requests in the stipulated time. A letter should be taken from the respondent after resolving his or her request, the CM stressed.

He said that in case a request is rejected, the officials should act very carefully and the applicants should be satisfied that due process was followed. Directing the officials to go very hard in matters relating to corruption, the Chief Minister said that there should be a fear in one’s mind if a wrong was done.

A coordination committee should be appointed at the mandal/municipal level with police, revenue, panchayat raj and municipal officials, who should meet every week to resolve the complaints received by the police, he said.