Telangana to deploy 7,000 cops for PM Modi's security

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the recent security breach in Punjab, the Telangana police will deploy at least 7,000 police personnel, including Central teams as part of the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday.

As precautionary measures, the police officials have special road connection from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGAI) to Muchintal where the Prime Minister will unveil the 216-feet tall Ramanuja statue at the Jiva Srirama Nagar of Muchintal.

The officials from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) have got in touch with the state police officials and senior security officers by providing route maps of Prime Ministers and security arrangements. It was also reported that the PMO officials have given proper security suggestions following the Punjab incident.

The trial run of vehicle convoys and choppers were done on Thursday at the RGIA to Muchintal twice. The police have also obtained a weather report from officials following the chopper trial. The sources said that the three-tier security system was deployed at the Jiva ashram and tight vigil will be kept at the place in view of the Prime Minister’s programme.

It was also reported that the Telangana police has provided the guest list of who will attend the Prime Minister’s programme at Muchintal and the police officials have sent the details of guests to the PMO for their consideration.

The Jiva ashram would be completely taken over by the Prime Minister’s security personnel and an IPS officer from the state would coordinate with the Prime Minister’s security wing.

The authority has also planted saplings on either side of newly laid connecting road from RGIA to Outer Ring Road (ORR) to proceed to Muchintal and erected welcome boards.