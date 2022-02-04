Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2022 Telangana to deploy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to deploy 7,000 cops for PM Modi's security

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Feb 4, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:12 am IST
As precautionary measures, the police officials have special road connection from the airport to Muchintal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the recent security breach in Punjab, the Telangana police will deploy at least 7,000 police personnel, including Central teams as part of the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday.

As precautionary measures, the police officials have special road connection from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGAI) to Muchintal where the Prime Minister will unveil the 216-feet tall Ramanuja statue at the Jiva Srirama Nagar of Muchintal.

 

The officials from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) have got in touch with the state police officials and senior security officers by providing route maps of Prime Ministers and security arrangements. It was also reported that the PMO officials have given proper security suggestions following the Punjab incident.

The trial run of vehicle convoys and choppers were done on Thursday at the RGIA to Muchintal twice. The police have also obtained a weather report from officials following the chopper trial. The sources said that the three-tier security system was deployed at the Jiva ashram and tight vigil will be kept at the place in view of the Prime Minister’s programme.

 

It was also reported that the Telangana police has provided the guest list of who will attend the Prime Minister’s programme at Muchintal and the police officials have sent the details of guests to the PMO for their consideration.

The Jiva ashram would be completely taken over by the Prime Minister’s security personnel and an IPS officer from the state would coordinate with the Prime Minister’s security wing.

The authority has also planted saplings on either side of newly laid connecting road from RGIA to Outer Ring Road (ORR) to proceed to Muchintal and erected welcome boards.

 

...
Tags: pm modi, statue of equality
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The aim is to create conducive learning ambience in order to attract better enrolment, attendance and retention. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Telangana govt issues GO on development of school infra

Supreme Court of India — ANI file photo

Haryana law for quota in pvt sector jobs put on hold

Owaisi shared picture of the bullet marks on his car. (Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi)

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi fired upon on way to Delhi from UP; escapes unhurt

Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao conducts Palabhisekham on a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund. (Photo: DC)

Telangana Congress' 48-hour stir over KCR’s remarks on Constitution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi fired upon on way to Delhi from UP; escapes unhurt

Owaisi shared picture of the bullet marks on his car. (Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi)

AIMIM workers enforce bandh after Asaduddin Owaisi fired upon

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi during his election campaign in support of Haji Arif Ali, party's candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Dasna in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

India seeing ‘trailers’ of future conflicts, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

India reports over 1.72 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,008 fatalities

A health worker quenches his thirst during a break while taking nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi to address his first virtual rally in Uttarakhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually delivers his Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha address for BJP workers, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->