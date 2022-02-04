Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2022 Telangana Congress&# ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Congress' 48-hour stir over KCR’s remarks on Constitution

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 4, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 12:53 am IST
TPCC president, MP A.Revanth Reddy will participate in the Deeksha on Friday
Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao conducts Palabhisekham on a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The Congress started a 48-hour Deeksha against remarks by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on the Constitution. Under the aegis of TPCC SC department, the protest began at Gandhi Bhavan. TPCC president, MP A.Revanth Reddy will participate in the Deeksha on Friday.

TPCC senior vice-president, former MP Mallu Ravi, Congress differently abled persons wing chairman Muthineni Veeraiah and others were present.

 

However, Congress leaders and activists staged protests across the state on Thursday against the comments of KCR to rewrite the Constitution. They staged protests near Ambedkar statues and conducted Palabhisekham.

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, AICC secretary, former MLA Sampath Kumar participated in dharna. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Rao should apologise to the citizens. There is no moral right to him (KCR) to continue in Chief Minister’s post, he said.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, telangana congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


