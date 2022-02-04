Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2022 PM Modi's virtu ...
PM Modi's virtual rally in Uttarakhand cancelled due to 'bad weather'

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2022, 11:07 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 11:07 am IST
Modi was to address a virtual rally for the 14 Assembly segments of Almora Parliamentary constituency
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally, which was scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand on Friday, has been cancelled due to inclement weather, the BJP stated.

The decision to cancel the event was taken at the organisational level after assessing the weather conditions and it will be soon be rescheduled, the party's media in-charge for the state Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

 

Modi was to address a virtual rally for the 14 Assembly segments of Almora Parliamentary constituency.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. 

