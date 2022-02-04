Jobs & Education 04 Feb 2022 NEET PG exam 2022 po ...
Jobs & Education

NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

ANI
Published Feb 4, 2022, 11:34 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 11:54 am IST
The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12
Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 (Representational image: ANI)
 Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 (Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 by six to eight weeks, keeping in view the clash in dates with NEET PG 2021 counselling.

The Ministry, in its notice, said, "...lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding a request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date i.e. March 12, 2022, as published...since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022."

 

"Keeping the facts in view, Union Health Ministry has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably," the notice read.

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

...
Tags: neet pg, neet pg examination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Jobs & Education

A group of students poses with an ‘I Love ISB’ sign. (Photo: By arrangement)

Average pay package of ISB graduates now Rs 34 Lakh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Education Bill for first time crosses Rs.1 lakh crore

The government decision to reopen educational institutes may have come too late as many students had picked up part-time jobs as earning a livelihood is a bigger challenge, especially for low-income groups. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Amid lockdown, 1 in 4 Intermediate students has dropped out in Telangana

State education minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Telangana schools, colleges to reopen on February 1 under COVID rules



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Average pay package of ISB graduates now Rs 34 Lakh

A group of students poses with an ‘I Love ISB’ sign. (Photo: By arrangement)

Education Bill for first time crosses Rs.1 lakh crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana schools, colleges to reopen on February 1 under COVID rules

State education minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Amid lockdown, 1 in 4 Intermediate students has dropped out in Telangana

The government decision to reopen educational institutes may have come too late as many students had picked up part-time jobs as earning a livelihood is a bigger challenge, especially for low-income groups. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Most govt. students missing out on Vidya Mitra YouTube classes

When teachers try to reach out to these parents, they are unresponsive and hurl abuses. “Even during physical classes, parents nit-pick small details and have an issue with buying new books and mid-day meal services,” the government teacher adds. — Representational image/By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->