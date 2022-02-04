Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2022 India becomes third ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh Covid deaths

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2022, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 2:35 pm IST
With over 9.2 lakh deaths, US has the highest number of fatalities due to the infection
Health workers cremate bodies of patients who died due to Covid, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Health workers cremate bodies of patients who died due to Covid, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, becoming the third country in the world to do so after the US and Brazil.

The country took 217 days to reach 5 lakh deaths from 4 lakh recorded on July 1 last year, the longest time taken to record 1 lakh fatalities.

 

India was hit by a devastating second wave in April-May last year.

The country's death toll had crossed three lakh-mark on May 23 and two lakh-mark on April 27.

The death toll went past one lakh on October 2, 2020.

The total deaths has climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 daily fatalities, Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

With over 9.2 lakh deaths, US has the highest number of fatalities due to the infection followed by Brazil with over 6.3 lakh, according to the Worldometers, which has been compiling global COVID-19 data.

 

India presently is facing a third wave of Covid driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. However, according to experts, cases are mostly mild this in comparison to the second wave.

The government on Thursday said the pandemic situation has improved and even though there are states and districts of concern, overall there is a contraction in the spread of COVID-19 infection.

At a press conference, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said 34 states and Union territories, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat are recording a decline in cases and positivity week-on-week basis, while Kerala and Mizoram still remain two states of concern.

 

There has been a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases, daily active cases and daily positivity rate, indicating decreased spread of the infection.

A decline in COVID-19 case fatality rate has been noted with an increase in administration of vaccine doses, he stated.

...
Tags: india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Education Minister R Bindu. (Twitter)

Lokayukta dismisses Chennithala's plea against Kerala Minister R Bindu

Institutions of Higher Education and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen subject to Standard Operating Procedure. (PTI)

Schools, colleges, gyms to reopen in Delhi

Telangana minister KTR at the launch of 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Indira Nagar. (Photo: Twitter/@SurukuntiSrini)

Ambedkar statue to be installed soon at Hyderabad's NTR Gardens

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists, Pramod Raman -- editor of MediaOne -- and some employees of the channel moved two separate pleas in the high court. (Wikipedia)

Journalists union, MediaOne staff move Kerala HC against Centre's ban on channel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew on charges of money laundering ahead of polls

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with his nephew Bhupinder Singh (ANI file image)

Bullets fired at Asaduddin Owaisi, MP safe

Owaisi shared picture of the bullet marks on his car. (Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi)

Schools, colleges, gyms to reopen in Delhi

Institutions of Higher Education and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen subject to Standard Operating Procedure. (PTI)

AIMIM workers enforce bandh in Hyderabad after Owaisi fired upon

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi during his election campaign in support of Haji Arif Ali, party's candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Dasna in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Congress, DMK, TMC stage walkout from Rajya Sabha on NEET issue

DMK members said that NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state. (Representational image: RSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->