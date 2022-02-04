Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2022 Govt decides to prov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt decides to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Owaisi: Sources

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Official sources said the CRPF commandos will be deployed for the security of Owaisi round-the-clock
The decision to grant 'Z' category security to the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came a day after his car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Image)
The government on Friday decided to provide 'Z' category security by commandos of the CRPF to prominent Muslim leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Official sources said the CRPF commandos will be deployed for the security of Owaisi round-the-clock.

 

The decision to grant 'Z' category security to the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came a day after his car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh.

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said one person involved in the episode has been arrested and a pistol seized from him.

 

Tags: z category security, aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, uttar pradesh polls
Location: India, Telangana


