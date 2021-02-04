SSC exams from June 7 in Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh said that exams will be held for seven papers, of which three would be for languages, two group subjects and two science papers, where all the examinations except science papers will be held for 100 marks each. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: The Class X exams will be held across the State from June 7 to 16.

This was announced by Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh while releasing the schedule here on Wednesday.

Examination dates are common for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates and will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Speaking to the media, Suresh said that exams will be held for seven papers, of which three would be for languages, two group subjects and two science papers, where all the examinations except science papers will be held for 100 marks each.

Considering the shortened academic year, the syllabus has been reduced by 35 percent and the examinations will be held according to the updated syllabus, he said adding that the last classroom day for class X will be June 5.

Similarly, the annual examinations for students studying between classes fist and ninth will be from May 3-10, with the last working day on May 15. Summer vacations start from May 16 and will stretch up to June 30. The academic year 2021 will begin on July 1.

The minister announced that the Intermediate students of the previous academic year both first and second-year students who were just awarded pass marks due to Covid-19 situation can now appear for improvisation. Further, he said that the examination fee for Intermediate students shall remain the same as last year, without any hike.

SSC exams timetable:

June-7- First Language

June-8- Second Language

June-9- English

June-10- Mathematics

June-11- Physical Science

June-12-Biology

June-14- Social Studies