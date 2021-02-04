Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2021 Opposition MPs not a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition MPs not allowed to reach Ghazipur farmer protest site

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2021, 11:53 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2021, 12:01 pm IST
Several Opposition parties asked the government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws without making it a prestige issue
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other opposition leaders during their visit to Ghazipur border, in solidarity with farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, February. 4., 2021. Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border to meet protesting farmers. (PTI/Vijay Verma)
 Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, NCP leader Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other opposition leaders during their visit to Ghazipur border, in solidarity with farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, February. 4., 2021. Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border to meet protesting farmers. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties, including the SAD, DMK, NCP and the Trinamool Congress, were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border on Thursday to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws, a leader said.

According to SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal who coordinated the visit, the leaders were not allowed to cross the barricades and reach the protest site.

 

Besides Badal, Supriya Sule from NCP, Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Saugata Roy from the TMC were part of the delegation. Members of the National Conference, RSP and the IUML were also part of it.

During a discussion in Parliament on Wednesday, several opposition parties asked the government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws without making it a prestige issue and not to treat the agitating farmers as "enemies".

Stringent security continued at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the key protest sites where thousands of farmers are camping with a demand that the Centre repeal the new agri-marketing laws enacted last September.

 

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Eleven rounds of formal talks between the government and the protesting farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock. While unions have stuck to their main demand of repeal of the laws and legal guarantee of MSP, the government has offered some concessions including keeping these laws on hold for 1-1.5 years. Even the Supreme Court has stayed the laws for two months and set up a panel to look into the matter.

 

...
Tags: delhi farmers protest, farm bills 2020, opposition mps visit to ghazipur border, mps stopped from reaching ghazipur, solidarity with farmers


Latest From Nation

The Aaliyah Institute of Nursing in Dakshina Kannada district was sealed by authorities on Wednesday. (Representational Image/DC)

Don't lower guard: Karnataka Health officials after 49 nursing students test COVID+

The party’s state and central leadership decided at a meeting in New Delhi to hold Mr Modi’s maiden rally for the polls as part of his Haldia tour. (PTI)

Speculation rife on Adhikari’s defection to BJP during Modi's tour

According to the new format, students will have to write six papers instead of the usual 11, after the state government reduced the number of question papers, as a one-time measure for the academic year of 2020-21. (Representational Photo: DC/Surendra Panishetty)

Thanks to Sabitha, Telangana SSC students have only 6 exams, not 11

The CM asked officials to start the Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, and take into account the experiences gained and problems faced during the first phase. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Manabadi Nadu-Nedu’s second phase with Rs 4446 cr to start in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Naidu warns Rajya Sabha MPs against recording proceedings on mobile phones

When the House met for the day, Naidu said Parliamentary rules restrict 'usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers'. (RSTV/PTI )

12 kids in Maharashtra given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose

The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway, the official said. (Representational Image: PTI)

Speculation rife on Adhikari’s defection to BJP during Modi's tour

The party’s state and central leadership decided at a meeting in New Delhi to hold Mr Modi’s maiden rally for the polls as part of his Haldia tour. (PTI)

Arrangements for drinking water, other facilities in place for farmers: Sisodia

Farmers having breakfast during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, January 29, 2021. (PTI /Kamal Kishore)

IMA begins hunger strike over govt allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

Picture used for reprsentational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham