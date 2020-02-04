Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2020 Thailand national gi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thailand national gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

ANI
Published Feb 4, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
The unnamed woman passenger went into labour and delivered the baby with the help of a cabin crew of Qatar airways at around 3 am.
A Thailand national on Tuesday gave birth during a flight from Doha to Bangkok. (Photo: ANI)
 A Thailand national on Tuesday gave birth during a flight from Doha to Bangkok. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: A Thailand national on Tuesday gave birth during a flight from Doha to Bangkok.

The unnamed woman passenger went into labour and delivered the baby with the help of a cabin crew of Qatar airways at around 3 am.

 

The aircraft made the emergency landing in Kolkata and the woman was admitted to a private hospital here. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

"An unscheduled flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 landed around 03:09 am at Kolkata airport in medical priority landing. The pilot of Qatar flight had asked SOS to ATC for medical priority landing. The flight landed safely, the airport team with the doctor was attending the concerned." Kolkata Airport official said while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited.

...
Tags: thailand, pregnant, delivery, flight, kolkata
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

BJP lawmaker Anantkumar Hedge on Tuesday amid the raging controversy over his remark on Mahatma Gandhi while adding that he has never said anything against the Father of the Nation. (Photo: ANI)

Didnt say anything against Gandhi, own my statement: BJP's Anantkumar Hedge

As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. (Photo: File)

Coronavirus outbreak: India tightens rules for existing visas to Chinese

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi criticised the Centre over Union Budget 2020-21 and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is

'Modi govt is bankrupt,' says former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said attempts were made to mislead people on the Union Budget, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario. (Photo: File)

'Attempts made to mislead people, even critics praised budget': PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus outbreak: India tightens rules for existing visas to Chinese

As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. (Photo: File)

Shaheen Bagh: How a peaceful protest became a ‘mudda’ for BJP

A Shaeen Bagh protester holds up a slogan in support of the Constitution.

Hyderabad: CPM alleges scandal in metro fare

Mr M. Srinivas, CPM city secretary, quoting from a purported letter written by Mr Gajendra Haldea, who involved in the Metro Rail agreement, claimed that the fare hike had violated the terms of the Viability Gap Funding, under which the Metro Rail had received Rs 1,458 crore from the Centre.

Health minister Etala Rajender visits Gandhi Hospital

Etala Rajender.

Hyderabad: Students shock tech colleges

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham