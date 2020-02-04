Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2020 Right Vs faith: Supr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Right Vs faith: Supreme Court to frame questions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Feb 4, 2020, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 1:32 am IST
We will frame the issues and on February 6 we will assemble and fix time slot for advocates to argue the case: Chief Justice S.A. Bobde.
Supreme Court Of India (ANI photo)
 Supreme Court Of India (ANI photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would frame the questions to adjudicate the conflict between the religious practices and beliefs, discriminatory to women, sought to be shielded under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution and the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said, “We will frame the issues and on February 6 we will assemble and fix time slot for advocates to argue the case.” He said that “the question referred to us is of balance of rights”. The court took upon itself the task of framing the questions in the wake of sharp divergence of views amongst senior lawyers on both the sides. While senior counsel Fali Nariman, Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan, Shyan Divan and others said that a five-judge bench by its November 2019 judgment could not have made such a reference, others, including K.K. Parasaran, former solicitor-general Ranjit Kumar and solicitor-general Tushar Mehta said that there was no impediment in the way of nine-judge bench in hearing and deciding the issue. Besides CJI Bobde, other judges on the bench are Justices R. Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L.N. Rao, Mohan N. Shantana-goudar, Abdul Nazeer, R. Subhash Reddy, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant.

 

The bench will also consider the preliminary objections raised by several senior lawyers including Fali Nariman, Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan, and Shyan Divan that a five judge-bench that was considering the petition seeking the review of the 2018 top court verdict permitting the entry of women of all ages in Lord Ayyappa’s Sabarimala temple could not have made reference to a larger bench the questions relating to the cases that were not before it.   

At the outset of the hearing today, Nariman told the nine-judge constitution bench that the scope of a decision in review is limited to whether error in the judgment sought to be reconsidered is correct or not.

Nariman said that five-judge constitution bench while looking into the plea for the reconsideration of 2018 Sabnarimala verdict could not have taken recourse to its plenary powers under Article 142 to frame issues for reference to a larger bench to interpret and define essential religious practices across multiple faiths – a point CJI Bobde described as “formidable”.

Summing up the submission by Nariman, CJI Bobde said you are saying, “While hearing a review in a case, court can’t refer to a larger bench the questions arising in other cases.” However, CJI Bobde said that they would be deciding the larger issue and not the Sabarimala or other issues.

...
Tags: sabarimala, the supreme court, article 25, article 14
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The HC had in October last year quashed the examination after several aspirants approached it alleging irregularities in the selection process and also ordered a CBI probe into the matter. (Representational image)

CBI to probe graft in Manipur Civil Services exam

The three entities are Multiple Resorts Pvt Ltd, Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College and Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd. In a statement issued here on Monday, the central probe agency said that “movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having book value of Rs 70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)”.(Photo: Twitter / PTI)

ED jolt to Shah Rukh Kha’s Knight Riders

Some passers-by poured water on the woman and rushed her to a nearby primary health centre from where she was shifted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. (Representational Image)

Stalker sets Maharashtra teacher on fire

Plumes of smoke rise over a small stream of the Burhi Dihing River after a crude oil pipeline exploded at Naharkatia town of Dibrugarh district on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Massive fire breaks out on Assam river



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: CPM alleges scandal in metro fare

Mr M. Srinivas, CPM city secretary, quoting from a purported letter written by Mr Gajendra Haldea, who involved in the Metro Rail agreement, claimed that the fare hike had violated the terms of the Viability Gap Funding, under which the Metro Rail had received Rs 1,458 crore from the Centre.

Health minister Etala Rajender visits Gandhi Hospital

Etala Rajender.

Hyderabad: Students shock tech colleges

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.

PM Modi to address rally in Assam on Feb 7, first visit post anti-CAA protests

The Prime Minister will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam. File Photo

Kerala's third coronavirus case confirmed in Kasargod

The patient who was first tested positive for coronavirus is currently hospitalised in Thrissur. File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham