Hyderabad: Women promise to fight against CAA till the end

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 4, 2020, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 1:08 am IST
All participants opined that emergency was back in the country, which is trying to crush the Muslim minorities.
An anti-CAA meeting organised by karate champion Syeda Falak at Minar Garden Function Hall in the Old City where a few thousand women turned up. (Photo: P. Surendra)
Hyderabad: Hundreds of women protesters gathered at the Minar Gardens, near Salarjung Museum, on Monday to protest against the troika of issues — the CAA, NRC and NPR. Women from different walks of life, including school and college students, homemakers and working professionals joined in the protest.
The women protesters carried the Indian national flags, and placards with slogans, including, ‘Stop campus terrorism’, ‘Don’t transform universities into detention camps’ among others. They sang songs, including ‘Dil diya hai, jaan bhi deenge,’ a patriotic hit song from  Hindi movie Karma.

The youth were highly enthusiastic in making a point to the government. Around 15 speakers addressed the gathering, with several speeches laced with a mix of poems and slogans. Maria Tabassum, social activist, said, “the government’s main motive is to crush minorities in the country.”

 

Arshia Ayub, activist, said, “this event is to show that we are against this Act. The government wants to kill secularism in this country, but we all are united in this fight against the Modi government.”

Sandhya, an activist, said, “the nation has been oppressed by the imposition of this law. There will be around 60 to 70 crore people, who will end up in detention camps. Last elections this government came to power in the name of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashmir. Now they are creating something like this to come into power. The very intention of this government is to further the RSS agenda to make this nation an Akhanda Hindu rashtra.”

Dr Ayman, who was very active in the event, said, “the response from participants is very positive. This event is an inspiration for many. We will fight till the end. We want this government to take this law back. Today, it is happening to Muslims, tomorrow it will happen to others. We will now take lead to save our Constitution and secular spirit.”

All participants opined that emergency was back in the country, which is trying to crush the Muslim minorities. This event was organised by Syed Falak, a karate athlete. The programme concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

Tags: caa, nrc and npr, modi government, akhanda hindu rashtra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


