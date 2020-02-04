Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2020 AP capital city is s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP capital city is state's business, says Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2020, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 4:11 pm IST
Implicitly, Union minister's reply in Lok Sabha refuses to advise Jagan govt against three capitals
The Amaravati imagined layout.
 The Amaravati imagined layout.

VIJAYAWADA: In a boost to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three capital proposal, the central government has categorically said it is the state’s business where to locate its capital.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave this clarification in response to an unstarred question raised by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev in the Lok Sabha.

 

Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that the state government had notified Amaravati as the capital through a government order (GO), and there were media reports indicating that it has now decided to create three capitals. “It is for each state to decide its capital within its territory,” he said.

The Centre’s refusal to intervene in the matter is apparent from its reply which ignored the MP’s query to advise the state government against the move. Galla Jayadev had sought to know whether the central government would advice the state not to resort to three capitals, which would not only vitiate the investment climate in the state but also cause a great loss to the thousands of farmers who gave their land for construction of a capital city in Amaravati.

The Centre’s stance on the question came as a shock to a section of BJP leaders as also those of the TDP who had been insisting that the Centre would not allow creation of three capitals. In fact, the BJP was a divided house on this issue with MP G V L Narasimha Rao constantly maintaining that Centre had no role in it, while former minister Y S Chowdary time and again creating hope among farmers that the Centre would stall the move.

...
Tags: amaravati, three capitals, jagan mohan reddy, bjp ap capital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises quality education

The government has not taken any decision on preparing a nationwide NRC, it reiterated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, amid protests against the citizens' register in the country. (Photo: File)

'No decision yet on NRC at national level': Home Ministry confirms in Parliament

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him. (Photo: File)

'Tomorrow 1 pm deadline, ready for debate': Kejriwal's open challenge to BJP

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday attacked the BJP over Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed the party as

'Ravan ke aulad': Oppn uproar in LS over BJP leader Hegde's Gandhi remark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shaheen Bagh: How a peaceful protest became a ‘mudda’ for BJP

A Shaeen Bagh protester holds up a slogan in support of the Constitution.

Thailand national gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

A Thailand national on Tuesday gave birth during a flight from Doha to Bangkok. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: CPM alleges scandal in metro fare

Mr M. Srinivas, CPM city secretary, quoting from a purported letter written by Mr Gajendra Haldea, who involved in the Metro Rail agreement, claimed that the fare hike had violated the terms of the Viability Gap Funding, under which the Metro Rail had received Rs 1,458 crore from the Centre.

Health minister Etala Rajender visits Gandhi Hospital

Etala Rajender.

Hyderabad: Students shock tech colleges

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham