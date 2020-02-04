Nation Current Affairs 04 Feb 2020 2 gunmen open fire a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 gunmen open fire at protesters again

Protesters hold placards against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act during a demonstration in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Within the last 10 days, the third firing incident took place at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday night, creating a scary atmosphere among the protesters.

The Delhi police has registered an FIR at the Jamia Nagar police station and it is probing the third firing incident.

 

The police said that it is zeroing in on the two accused allegedly invol-ved in the third firing act with their two-wheeler’s registration number that was caught on camera.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed near Shaheen Bagh protest site on Monday evening.

Two unidentified persons had opened fire during the ongoing protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University late on Sunday night. Though no one was injured in the incident, there was panic among those present at the spot.

DCP Kumar Gyanesh said the police teams are carrying out intensive search of the place where the firing took place near Gate No. 7 of the varsity campus. “So far, we have found no empty cartri-dges. We are, therefore, probing further to identify the accused and verify the crime. The FIR was registered after due procedure,” said the DCP.

Hundreds of protesters stormed into the Jamia Nagar police station and stayed there until police registered an FIR at around 4 am.

“As usual, the police wasn’t taking any complaint and after two to three hours of the citizens shouting slogans and approaching cops inside the police station, the FIR was registered,” claimed Mohd. Hafeez, a Jamia student who was at the police station.

“We had taken photographs of the red scooter, which the accused had used, and based on the same identified its registration number. It is up to the police now to verify and see if the owner of the vehicle and the accused are the same or if the accused used someone else’s vehicle,” he said.

However, a police official at the Jamia Nagar police station said that a few persons approached them during the registration of the FIR saying they had seen the red scooter that was allegedly used for the crime.

The police has claimed that no one could capture the full registration number of the two-wheeler.
“As per the vehicle registration records, the owner of the two-wheeler with the registration number caught on camera apparently ending with the digit ‘2’ belongs to a man while that ending with ‘4’ belongs to a woman,” said the police official.

“The police teams are cross verifying the CCTV cameras and other videos of the incident captured by some protestors to ascertain whether the number ends with 2 or 4,” said the police official.

Prior to Sunday’s incident, Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village on the outskirts of Delhi, had fired at the protest spot in Shaheen Bagh on February 1. Gujjar had allegedly shouted, “Humare desh men aur kisi ki nahi sirf Hindu ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else).” He was later arrested by the Jamia Nagar police.

...
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


