Will bring peace surgically: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started the BJP’s poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir with a big push for “vikas” by inaugurating projects and laying foundation stones in all three regions of the state during a whirlwind day-long tour and showcased the 2016 surgical strikes against terrorist launching pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as an attempt to convey to the world its new policy to tackle the menace.

In Srinagar he vowed to restore peace while reaching out to families of Kashmiris Armymen killed while fighting terrorists and displaced Kashmiri Pandits and in Jammu and Leh he targeted the Opposition, including the Congress, for criticising his government’s farmers’ income plan, opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and using farm loan waivers as a an election gimmick.

“I want to assure the people of entire country that we will fight terrorists with full might. Every terrorist will be given a jaw breaking reply. By carrying out surgical strikes we have already told the entire world what India’s strategy would be like. We will break the back of terrorism,” he said.

Paying homage to those killed while fighting terrorists, Mr Modi said heroes are those who live to fulfil dreams and the biggest cowards are the ones who kill others’ dreams.

Hailing Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, a soldier in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment who posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra recently, and Aurangzeb, a rifleman and another security personnel killed by militants, the Prime Minister said that the entire country is feeling sad that those very Kashmiri youth who want peace in the state are being killed and made victim of terrorism.