Telangana: BJP to start Lok Sabha poll campaign from this week

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP leaders have decided to start their campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from this week. Several national-level leaders of the party will visit the state and discuss strategies with the leaders and workers in various constituencies in the state.

A meeting of the BJP's Core Committee was held at the party headquarters in the city on Sunday under the leadership of its election in-charge Mr Aravind Limbavali. The committee discussed several steps to be followed in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will meet the party workers from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri LS constituencies on February 5. Mr Limbavali will address a meeting of all important leaders of the party in Telangana state February 9. On February 13, the saffron party's national president Amit Shah will tour Telangana.

The most important mission assigned by the BJP high command to its state-level leaders is to inform the people about what the Central government has done for the state. “The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be different from that of the recent Assembly polls. We are confident that the wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help in Telangana too. Our strategies will be decided in the meetings that will be held from this week,” said BJP senior leader G. Kishan Reddy.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatraya said, “Mr Narendra Modi has proved to be the best Prime Minister and people will vote for him. The BJP will win the elections with the vote of 40 Crore beneficiaries in the country. The TRS leaders allege that the Centre has not given funds to the state. We are ready for a debate on this. The Central government is launching several welfare schemes for the poor, but the TS government is not implementing them.”