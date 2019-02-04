search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Seven die as Seemanchal Express derails

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 4, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Doctors and rescue team were rushed to the site.
Rescue and relief works in progress after the nine coaches of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed at Sahadai Buzurg station in Bihar. (Photo: AP)
 Rescue and relief works in progress after the nine coaches of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed at Sahadai Buzurg station in Bihar. (Photo: AP)

Patna: Seven persons were killed after 11 coaches of the New Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar on Sunday.

Officials camping at the accident site informed this newspaper that around 29 persons were injured in the accident and have been shifted to government hospitals in Hajipur for treatment.

 

According to East Central Zone chief public relation officer Rajesh Kumar three sleeper bogies, one general and one third class AC coach (B3) and four other bogies derailed causing death to seven passengers who were travelling in the 12487 Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express on Sunday. He said that the train was running at its full speed when the accident occurred.

Doctors and rescue team were rushed to the site. However, local people who were the first to begin rescue work blamed railway officials and the state government for not reaching the spot on time.

According to the Government Railway Police here, out of seven persons who died in the accident six of the deceased have been identified as Icha Devi (66), Indira Devi (60 years), Shamsuddin Alam (26), Ansar Alam (19), Shaida Khatoon (40 years) and Sudarshan Das (60).

“Besides government hospitals in Hajipur where injured have been shifted for treatment we have also alerted PMCH and NMCH”, Principal secretary disaster management Pratyay Amrit said.The state government has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of those who have died in the accident and 50 thousand for the injured.  

The East Central Railways has also introduced three helpline numbers to provide assistance to people looking for their friends and family who were travelling on the train.

Railway officials here firmly believe that fracture in the railway track and displaced fish plates could be one of the main reasons behind the derailment of eleven coaches. They also couldn’t rule out the possibility of sabotage angle.

...
Tags: seemanchal express


Latest From Nation

According to the police, S. Deepvaya, 18, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, was a first-year student in a private engineering college at Ramapuram.

Chennai: Engineering student falls from fourth floor

The officers waited for a considerable time to nab the person who would have placed it. Since no one came to retrieve the packet, it was taken for examination.

Two kilograms of gold seized at Chennai airport

Cafe is located in Srinagar’s Raj Bagh.(Photo: Zubair Dar)

Kashmiris relish ‘winner’s dinner’ at PUBG café

When a robot commits a crime how to determine whether it’s the vile act of the robot? Most robot-related incidents until now have been, firstly the result of machines being too stupid, rather than too smart, or secondly on account of a disharmonious relationship between man and machine.

Deadly world of criminal robots and drones



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NZ vs IND 5th ODI: India win 4 matches in an ODI series in New Zealand for first time

Shami removes the openers to give India the control of the game. (Photo: AFP)
 

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory (Representational Photo)
 

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to perform 'Shallow' at the ceremony

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. (Photo: AP)
 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cash to farmers can be increased if resources improve: Arun Jaitley

He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing the scheme announced in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 by equating it to Rs. 17 a day dole (File Photo)

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Seemanchal Express mishap

PM to visit J-K today, to launch several developmental projects

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. He will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Adilabad: Police roll out scheme for wood smugglers

Police superintendent Vishnu S. Warrier seizes teakwood logs that were hidden in the bushes by the smugglers on the outskirts of Jogipet village in Sirikonda mandal in Adilabad district. (Photo: DC)

Three Khammam youth drown in West Godavari

Srinivasa Reddy, 21
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham