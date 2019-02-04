search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear PIL on rescue efforts for trapped miners in Meghalaya tomorrow

ANI
Published Feb 4, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri on Monday said that 'it seems to be certain that nobody is alive'.
On January 28, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners. (Representational Image)
 On January 28, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a PIL seeking continuation of the efforts to rescue 15 miners trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district for the past almost two months.

A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri on Monday said that “it seems to be certain that nobody is alive”.

 

On January 28, the court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners.

On January 27, Navy divers recovered a second body from the flooded rat-hole coal mine in the state where the miners have been trapped since December 13 last year.

According to the Navy officials, the second body was detected 280 feet inside the mine in East Jaintia Hills by its diving team.

The first body was found on January 26.

The miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village when water from the nearby Lytein river flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation has been underway to evacuate the miners.

...
Tags: supreme court, meghalaya miners, meghalaya government, centre, ak sikri
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong


Latest From Nation

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (File Photo)

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused had been in a physical relationship with her for the past three years after promising to marry her, Inspector Nayak said. (Representional Image)

Govt school teacher raped coworker after promising to marry her: Odisha cops

Taking a jibe at Andhra CM, Amit Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandrababu Naidu U-turn CM, NDA's doors shut forever for him: Amit Shah

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (File Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sandeep Patil's son Chirag Patil to play his father in Ranveer Singh's '83

Chirag Patil with his father and former cricketer Sandeep Patil. (Instagrammed by Reliance Entertainment)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu U-turn CM, NDA's doors shut forever for him: Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at Andhra CM, Amit Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Protest against CBI 'non-political', but political support welcome: Mamata

Mamata termed the interim budget as a 'farce' and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre will not be fulfilled as the Central government lacks the requisite funds. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: There may be constitutional breakdown in WB, says Singh

Making a statement in Lok Sabha on the prevailing situation in Kolkata, Singh described the action against the CBI probe team, which went to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, as

BJP acting with vengeance against Mamata: Chandrababu Naidu

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of conspiring to usurp the powers of the state, he said, 'They are completely damaging the Centre-state relations.' (Photo: File)

'It's murder of democracy': BJP hits back at Mamata Banerjee's dharna

“Ye Mamata ji ki emergency hai Bengal mein. Hamari nahi hai, Mamata ji ki hai (This is Mamata’s emergency in West Bengal, and not the Centre’s), said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as reported by news agency ANI. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham