Nagapattinam: Calf with 7 legs born in freak delivery

NAGAPATTINAM: In a freak delivery, a cow delivered a genetically unusual calf with seven legs, two bodies and two tails at Vettaikaraniruppu village near Nagapattinam on Sunday.

A large number of people from in and around the village visited the farmer’s premises to take a look at this rear calf.

Mr. Jegan, the local farmer who owned the cow, told media persons that the calf felt constrained in its movement, adding, he was arranging for suitable surgical treatment to the newborn calf with the help of the Nagapattinam district veterinary doctors to enable mobility for the suffering animal. It may be recalled that Vettikaraniruppu coastal village was one of those spots severely battered during the recent ‘Gaja’ cyclone.