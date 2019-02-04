search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nagapattinam: Calf with 7 legs born in freak delivery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R. VALAYAPATHY
Published Feb 4, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 2:02 am IST
A large number of people from in and around the village visited the farmer’s premises to take a look at this rear calf.
The newborn calf with 7 legs. (DC)
 The newborn calf with 7 legs. (DC)

NAGAPATTINAM: In a freak delivery, a cow delivered a genetically unusual calf  with seven legs, two bodies and two tails at Vettaikaraniruppu village near Nagapattinam on Sunday.

A large number of people from in and around the village visited the farmer’s premises to take a look at this rear calf.  

 

Mr. Jegan, the local farmer who owned the cow, told media persons that the calf felt constrained in its movement, adding, he was arranging for suitable surgical treatment to the newborn calf with the help of the Nagapattinam district veterinary doctors to enable mobility for the suffering animal.  It may be recalled that Vettikaraniruppu coastal village was one of those spots severely battered during the recent ‘Gaja’ cyclone.

...
Tags: freak delivery, cow, calf with seven legs
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Nagapattinam


Latest From Nation

The crooks also sent emails to another police official and the victim’s employer informing that he has cases booked against him asking for his information.

Hyderabad: Techie receives spoof mails from police

On World Cancer Day, medicos discuss how early detection and proper management can significantly reduce the death rates from cancer.

Chennai: Early detection may help survive cancer

The declaration concerns humanity’s anxieties about the fate of the Western Ghats mountain’s ecosystem. (Photo: DC)

February 1 declared ‘save western ghats day’

over 100 acres of park land can be recovered from squatters.

Lung spaces being encroached in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NZ vs IND 5th ODI: India win 4 matches in an ODI series in New Zealand for first time

Shami removes the openers to give India the control of the game. (Photo: AFP)
 

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory (Representational Photo)
 

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to perform 'Shallow' at the ceremony

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. (Photo: AP)
 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP seeks views of 10 crore people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Suggestio falsi, Suppressio veri: Two peas in a judicial pod

Turns out the boot was on the other foot. Every allegation trotted out by this pseudo cyber expert was roundly denied by all the authorities concerned.

Chennai: Cop commits suicide on birthday

The deceased G Manigandan, from Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, was attached to the Armed Reserve Police wing in the city.

7 Tamil Nadu universities to receive Rusa-2 funds

Under this scheme, the university can receive funds up to Rs 35 crores for research and Rs 15 crores for improving employment opportunities of students and entrepreneurship development. State universities need to prepare project proposals and place it before the expert committee to receive funds.

Cash to farmers can be increased if resources improve: Arun Jaitley

He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing the scheme announced in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 by equating it to Rs. 17 a day dole (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham